Former Parkview High track coach arrested, accused of theft

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The Brief Former Parkview High School teacher and track coach Matthew Henson, 52, was arrested on Aug. 5, 2026, on a felony theft by taking charge. An arrest warrant alleges Henson stole more than $25,000 in booster club funds from the Parkview Track & Field Booster Club between January 2018 and December 2025. A months-long investigation was launched after parents brought concerns about financial mismanagement to school leadership, prompting the district to notify human resources, internal auditors, and law enforcement.



A former Parkview High track coach and teacher was arrested and accused of stealing and mismanaging funds from the team's booster club, according to arrest warrants and school officials.

What we know:

According to arrest warrants, Matthew Henson, 52, is accused of stealing more than $25,000 from the Parkview Track & Field Booster Club Inc.

The warrant issued on Tuesday added that the alleged theft took place between Jan. 1, 2018, and Dec. 31, 2025.

Principal David Smith explained that while an active investigation was underway for months, he was unable to publicly discuss details until law enforcement and district officials conducted their investigation.

School officials added that as soon as they were made aware of the alleged theft, they immediately notified human resources and contacted law enforcement.

Gwinnett County Jail records show Henson was booked early Wednesday morning and released later that afternoon. He faces one felony count of theft by taking.

What they're saying:

Smith stated that he was disappointed by Henson's actions, although he did not explicitly name him in the letter.

"Although I am deeply disappointed and troubled by these allegations, I am proud of the swift and responsible actions taken by our school, district leaders, and law enforcement," he said.

Smith also thanked the parents that came forward with their concerns.

"Their courage, diligence, and willingness to speak up allowed district officials and law enforcement to investigate the matter thoroughly and take appropriate action," he added.

What we don't know:

It's unclear the exact amount of money Henson is accused of stealing.

Court documents or the letter to parents do not detail exactly how the money was taken or what the money was used for.

While the principal confirms Henson is a former teacher and coach, it is unclear when he left the school.

What's next:

Parkview High School's principal stated that booster clubs must follow state guidelines and financial accountability practices. Smith added that investigators believe those state guidelines were not followed.

In response, Smith said that the district is reviewing training modules for booster club volunteers to reinforce those financial practices and to reinforce transparency.

As for Henson, he was released on a $11,200 bond. He will have to face the remainder of the legal process.