Man barricades himself inside southwest Atlanta home, police say

The Brief Atlanta police are negotiating with a 53-year-old man barricaded inside a bedroom at a southwest Atlanta home. Officers say the man is wanted on an aggravated assault charge filed a few days ago, along with other warrants. The standoff began after police responded to a dispute Tuesday night and remains active as officers seek a peaceful surrender.



Atlanta police are on the scene of an active barricade situation Wednesday morning after a man locked himself inside a bedroom at a home in southwest Atlanta.

What we know:

The incident is unfolding near Fletcher and Coleman streets.

According to the Atlanta Police Department, officers responded to the home around 8 p.m. Tuesday after receiving a report of a dispute. When officers arrived, they learned the 53-year-old man inside was wanted on an aggravated assault charge filed several days earlier, along with other outstanding matters.

Police said everyone else who had been inside the home has since left safely, leaving the man barricaded alone inside a bedroom.

What's next:

Investigators are working to obtain a warrant as negotiators continue trying to persuade the man to surrender peacefully.

An ambulance, multiple police cruisers and investigators remained at the scene Wednesday morning.

No injuries have been reported.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.