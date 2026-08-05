Georgia soldier killed in Jordan brought home, funeral on Friday

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The Brief Georgia flags will fly at half-staff Friday to honor Army 1st Lt. Tyler James Feehan. Gov. Brian Kemp ordered the tribute following Feehan's death in a July attack in Jordan. The Bryan County resident will be laid to rest Friday at the Georgia National Cemetery in Canton.



Flags across Georgia will be lowered to half-staff Friday in honor of Army 1st Lt. Tyler James Feehan, a Georgia soldier who was killed in a July attack in Jordan.

What we know:

Gov. Brian Kemp ordered the statewide tribute ahead of Feehan's funeral.

Feehan, a 25-year-old from Bryan County near Savannah, will be laid to rest Friday at the Georgia National Cemetery in Canton.

Feehan was a devoted Atlanta Falcons and Atlanta Braves fan, loved LEGOs, and was engaged to Claire Fletcher, according to his obituary.

He is served by his grandmothers and grandfathers and many loving aunts, uncles, cousins, extended family, friends and fellow soldiers.

Two other U.S. service members were also killed in the attack in Jordan. President Trump recently honored Feehan and the other soldiers during an emotional speech in Marietta.

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The governor's office said the lowering of flags is intended to honor Feehan's service and sacrifice.