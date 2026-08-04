Water main break causes boil water advisory in Rockdale County

Image 1 of 4 ▼ A water main break along Sigman Road and Rockbridge Road is causing a water outage. (Credit: Rockdale County Government)

The Brief A water main break has caused water outages along Sigman Road, Rockbridge Road, and surrounding areas. Authorities stated the disruption occurred at around 5:15 p.m. on Tuesday. Government officials said as of 8:35 p.m., they did not have an update, but should soon from the Water Sources Department.



A boil water advisory is now in effect after a water main break in Rockdale County, according to officials.

What we know:

The Rockdale County Water System has issued a precautionary Boil Water Advisory following a water main break on Sigman Road, Rockbridge Road, and the surrounding areas.

Government officials first posted about the main break around 5:15 p.m. on Tuesday, stating that it caused a water outage in the area.

Several photos of the incident were posted showing muddy water flowing across the highway shoulder. The photos also showed water gushing up from a hole and onto the sidewalk.

Multiple workers appeared to be on scene investigating the incident.

Officials with the water system stated that residents experiencing low water pressure should use only boiled or bottled water for drinking, cooking, brushing teeth, making ice, and preparing baby formula.

Authorities added in its advisory that residents should wait until the water gets to a rolling boil for one minute and the cool it before using.

What we don't know:

It's unclear exactly when the boil water advisory will be lifted at this time.

Officials have not stated what caused the water main to break.

Authorities have not provided a timeline for when repairs will be complete or when water service will be restored.

It's unclear how many neighborhoods and residents are being impacted at this time.

Officials have not specified if the break is causing lane closures or traffic disruptions along Sigman Road or Rock Bridge Road.