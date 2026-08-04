Pickens County suspect uses houseplant disguise after car theft

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The Brief Pickens County Sheriff's investigators are searching for a suspect who they said used a houseplant as a disguise following a vehicle theft. The stolen vehicle was later abandoned and recovered in Fairmount in Gordon County. Authorities did not provide a physical description of the suspect, such as height, weight, or age.



Pickens County Sheriff's investigators are looking for a man they say used a houseplant to disguise himself following a vehicle theft.

What we know:

A man was caught on camera using a houseplant as a disguise after a vehicle was stolen from Pickens County, according to the sheriff's office.

Authorities said the vehicle was abandoned and later recovered in Fairmount in Gordon County.

What they're saying:

The sheriff's office poked fun at the suspect's attempt to blend in, writing on social media that "Mother Nature isn't an invisibility cloak."

What we don't know:

Authorities did not provide a physical description of the suspect, such as height, weight, or age.

The Pickens County Sheriff's Office did not specify when the vehicle was stolen or when it was abandoned in Fairmount.

The social media post did not disclose the exact address where the vehicle was taken.

It remains unclear where the Ring camera footage was captured or whether it belongs to the victim.

What you can do:

Authorities are asking anyone who recognizes the person in the video or knows any information about the incident to contact the sheriff's office at 706-253-8935. Residents can also text PSOtip to 847411.