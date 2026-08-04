How wind and diet are helping invasive hornets spread across Georgia

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The Brief Researchers at the University of Georgia found that coastal wind patterns and a varied insect diet are helping drive invasive yellow-legged hornets northward along the coast. The non-native hornets pose a threat to local ecosystems and agriculture by preying heavily on honeybees and native pollinators. The insects grow to about an inch long and are identified by their dark bodies and distinctive yellow lower legs. State officials and UGA researchers urge residents to take photos and report any unusual sightings.



University of Georgia (UGA) researchers are gaining new ground in the fight against the invasive yellow-legged hornet, uncovering key insights into what the pest is eating and how coastal wind patterns are helping it spread across the state.

What we know:

Wind patterns along the southeastern coast may actually be helping push the invasive yellow-legged hornet, scientific name Vespa velutina, northward, according to UGA researchers.

The researchers added that the hornets will also hitch a ride on humans or cars, or naturally fly through the air.

New research findings from UGA confirm that yellow-legged hornets are preying on a far wider range of insects than previously understood. While they heavily target honeybees, the invasive hornets are also preying on other vital pollinators and native insects that provide natural pest control.

UGA scientists stated that the non-native and invasive hornet was first confirmed in Georgia in August 2023. It has since spread along the Southeast coast.

The insects grow to about an inch long, featuring dark bodies with distinctive yellow lower legs.

That first sighting from a concerned local beekeeper sparked a statewide response. Researchers are even collaborating internationally since the hornet is impacting multiple continents.

Why you should care:

Scientists have found that the hornets pose a threat to honeybees and other beneficial pollinators to Georgia's agriculture. However, honeybees have developed defenses to evade attacks.

According to UGA, the Peach State dominates the U.S. agriculture market, ranking top in production for several crops. The Georgia Department of Agriculture states that agriculture is the state's main economic driver, and it's imperative that the invasive pests are tracked and destroyed.

What we don't know:

It is unclear exactly how far north or inland the hornets have spread.

While wind patterns may help push populations northward, the specific long-term trajectory or exact boundaries of their predicted spread are unknown.

The exact damage to local pollinator populations or native pest-control insects over time is still being studied.

Scientists did not specify how successful honeybees' defenses are in preventing population declines.

It's unclear how long it will take to contain the invasive hornets and if complete eradication is possible. However, reporting a hornet goes a long way.

What you can do:

The Georgia Department of Agriculture urges the public to exercise caution if they encounter a suspected hornet nest.

Residents are encouraged to snap a photo from a safe distance and submit it through the state's online reporting tool, even if they are not 100% sure of the insect's identity.

Identification guides and other resources are also available through county UGA Cooperative Extension offices.