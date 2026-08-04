1 dead, 3 injured in downtown Atlanta apartment shooting, police say

Image 1 of 7 ▼ Atlanta Police Department homicide detectives investigate a deadly shooting at The Flats on Maple Street apartment complex in the Vine City neighborhood near Mercedes-Benz Stadium, leaving one man dead and multiple people injured on August 4, 2026 (Atlanta Police Department).

The Brief Atlanta police have confirmed three people were injured, and a man has died after a shooting on Maple Street NW in downtown Atlanta near the Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Tuesday afternoon. Police did not release any details about what led up to the shooting. Authorities have not said if they have a person detained or are still looking for any suspects at this time.



Multiple people have been shot, and one person is dead in downtown Atlanta on Tuesday afternoon, according to police.

What we know:

The Atlanta Police Department (APD) is investigating a shooting at the Flats on Maple Street apartments near Mercedes-Benz Stadium that left one man dead and three others injured.

APD Lt. Christapher Butler said officers found two men shot inside one of the apartment units. Both were taken to Grady Memorial Hospital in stable condition.

While officers were on scene, they were alerted to a third man who arrived separately at Grady Memorial Hospital with a gunshot wound. He is also in stable condition.

Lt. Butler released the ages of the three surviving victims: 19, 36, and 37 years old.

Police said the shooting appears to be a targeted incident between the men inside the apartment, and there is no known threat to the community.

Lt. Butler confirmed a vehicle was involved in the incident and police were able to positively identify it using Flock cameras.

He added that APD’s Gang Unit was brought to the scene to investigate potential gang ties or conflicts. However, Lt. Butler noted it was still too early to confirm a gang link.

Investigators are actively interviewing the three surviving victims of the incident.

What we don't know:

Police did not release any details about what led up to the shooting.

Authorities have not said if they have a person detained.

APD said that they are still investigating and looking into the identity of the shooter at this time.

Lt. Butler did not release the name or the age of the victim that was killed.