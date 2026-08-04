Man in wheelchair critically injured in Atlanta hit-and-run crash

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The Brief A 69-year-old man in a wheelchair is in critical condition after a hit-and-run driver struck him in Lee Street SW early Tuesday morning. Investigators say a Buick traveling southbound hit the man while he was rolling northbound in the southbound curb lane. Atlanta police are actively searching for the driver who fled the scene before officers arrived.



A 69-year-old man is fighting for his life in critical condition after a hit-and-run driver struck his wheelchair on Lee Street SW early Tuesday morning.

Police are currently searching for the driver of a Buick who fled the scene immediately after the collision.

What we know:

Emergency responders rushed a 69-year-old man to the hospital in critical condition Tuesday morning after a driver struck him and fled.

Officers responded to the scene at 1181 Lee St SW around 5:50 a.m.

Preliminary information indicates the man was rolling slowly in his wheelchair northbound in the curb of the southbound lane, according to police.

A Buick traveling southbound in that same lane hit the man and sped away before police arrived. Grady EMS transported the victim to the hospital.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ A wheelchair-bound man was critically injured Tuesday morning in a hit and run crash on August 4, 2026. (FOX 5)

What we don't know:

Investigators have not yet released the identity of the 69-year-old victim or provided a specific description of the driver.

Police have not confirmed the model or color of the Buick involved in the crash.

Authorities continue to work to determine the full circumstances surrounding the incident.