Apalachee shooter's father, first convicted parent, gets new mug shot

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The Brief The Georgia Department of Corrections released a new booking photo of Colin Gray following his sentencing and transfer to state prison. Gray became the first parent of a school shooter convicted of murder for his role in the 2024 Apalachee High School shooting. Prison records list his maximum possible release date as Sept. 5, 2039.



The Georgia Department of Corrections has released a new booking photo of Colin Gray, the father of Apalachee High School shooter Colt Gray, days after he was sentenced in a case that legal experts say is unlike any other in Georgia.

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The 55-year-old was transferred to the Georgia Diagnostic and Classification Prison in Jackson following his sentencing. State corrections records show Gray is serving an active sentence with a maximum possible release date of Sept. 5, 2039.

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First parent convicted of murder

What we know:

Gray was sentenced last week to 15 years in prison after a Barrow County jury found him guilty of two counts of second-degree murder, two counts of involuntary manslaughter, multiple counts of second-degree cruelty to children and reckless conduct.

The convictions stem from the Sept. 4, 2024, shooting at Apalachee High School, where his son, Colt Gray, killed students Mason Schermerhorn and Christian Angulo, along with teachers Cristina Irimie and Richard "Ricky" Aspinwall, while injuring nine others.

The prosecution marked a legal milestone. Colin Gray became the first parent of a school shooter in the United States to be convicted of murder for actions tied to a mass shooting. Prosecutors argued he acted with criminal negligence by purchasing the AR-style rifle used in the attack and leaving it accessible despite warning signs about his son's deteriorating mental health and potential for violence.

Judge called case 'unique'

What they're saying:

During sentencing, Judge Nicholas Primm acknowledged the unusual nature of the case, noting that Gray did not plan the attack, know it was going to happen or pull the trigger himself. However, the judge said Gray's criminal conduct was directly connected to the actions of his son, making the case "a little unique."

Prosecutors had sought an 80-year prison sentence, while the defense requested 20 years with only 10 years to serve in prison. Judge Primm ultimately imposed a 15-year prison sentence.

PREVIOUS STORY: Father of Apalachee High School shooter sentenced to prison

Colt Gray serving life sentence

Colt Gray, now 16, pleaded guilty to 55 felony charges, including four counts of malice murder. He was sentenced last week to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

A new mug shot has not been released for the younger Gray as of Aug. 4. He is being held in a juvenile detention center until he reaches the age of 17. At that time, he will be transferred to Georgia's Department of Corrections.

PREVIOUS STORY: Apalachee High School shooter Colt Gray gets life without parole