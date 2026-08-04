Falcons reportedly make Bijan Robinson highest-paid RB in NFL history

The Brief The Falcons have signed All-Pro running back Bijan Robinson to a three-year contract extension worth up to $75 million. The deal makes Robinson the highest-paid running back in NFL history and includes $51 million in guaranteed money. Atlanta has now locked up several of its young offensive stars with long-term contracts this offseason.



The Atlanta Falcons have reportedly made Bijan Robinson the highest-paid running back in NFL history, agreeing to a three-year contract extension worth up to $75 million, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter and other reports.

The Atlanta Falcons posted a grinning photo of the football player on their social media accounts early this morning.

The deal includes $51 million in guaranteed money and keeps one of the NFL's top offensive playmakers in Atlanta for the foreseeable future.

The agreement ends months of negotiations between the two sides and comes after Robinson missed much of the opening week of training camp while awaiting a new contract.

The backstory:

Robinson has quickly become one of the league's most dynamic offensive players since the Falcons selected him with the eighth overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. Last season, he led the NFL with 2,298 yards from scrimmage, earned first-team All-Pro honors and helped reestablish the value of elite running backs.

The extension continues Atlanta's offseason effort to secure its young offensive core. The Falcons have already signed wide receiver Drake London, tight end Kyle Pitts and offensive lineman Matthew Bergeron to long-term extensions this summer, solidifying the foundation of the offense under first-year head coach Kevin Stefanski.

What's next:

The Falcons open their preseason schedule next week as Robinson prepares to lead an offense expected to be one of the focal points of Atlanta's push to end its playoff drought.

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