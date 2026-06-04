Charges against Falcons rookie Zachariah Branch dropped

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The Brief Georgia prosecutors dropped two misdemeanor charges against Falcons rookie Zachariah Branch. Branch was arrested in Athens the weekend before the NFL Draft after an incident at a bar. His attorney said the state dropped the charges after reviewing all evidence.



Georgia prosecutors have dropped two misdemeanor charges against Atlanta Falcons rookie wide receiver Zachariah Branch.

What we know:

Branch, a third-round draft pick, was arrested in Athens the weekend before the NFL Draft after an incident at a bar.

He had been charged with obstructing public sidewalks or streets and obstruction of a law enforcement officer. Branch was released on a combined $39 bail.

What they're saying:

Branch’s attorney said the state decided to drop the charges after reviewing all evidence in the case.

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