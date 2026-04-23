Police report on NFL draft prospect released: Why was Zachariah Branch arrested?

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The Brief Police have released a detailed report explaining the arrest of former Georgia wide receiver Zachariah Branch in Athens early Sunday morning. Officers say Branch was blocking a sidewalk outside a bar and refused to move despite multiple verbal commands. Attorneys for the NFL draft prospect are calling the arrest "over the line" as the star player prepares for the professional draft this week.



A newly released police report is providing a clearer picture of why former University of Georgia star Zachariah Branch was arrested in downtown Athens just days before the NFL draft.

Details of the downtown Athens arrest

What we know:

According to an Athens-Clarke County police report, an officer was working near Cloud Bar on East Clayton Street around 12:18 a.m. Sunday when a large crowd began blocking the sidewalk. Police said the crowd was pushing forward to try to get into the business while the bar was trying to close for the night.

The reporting officer said she gave multiple commands for people to move. While others dispersed, police say Branch continued to stand on the sidewalk.

After being warned he would be cited, the officer noted that Branch "smirked," stepped slightly to the right, and remained on the public sidewalk, hindering people from entering or leaving nearby businesses.

Branch was arrested and charged with misdemeanor obstruction of a law enforcement officer and obstructing public sidewalks. He was transported to the Athens-Clarke County Jail.

He was released on a $39 cash bond.

What we don't know:

It is not clear when Branch's next court date will be.

A crucial week for the star receiver

The backstory:

The arrest comes at a sensitive time for the 22-year-old, who is a top prospect for the 2026 NFL Draft. Branch spent the 2025 season with the Bulldogs after transferring from USC, leading the team with a school-record 81 receptions.

He was seen in Athens as recently as Saturday attending the G-Day spring game and signing autographs for fans.

A legal expert not associated with the case has spoken out since the incident, suggesting the arrest was unnecessary and "over the line" given the circumstances.

By the numbers:

Branch has been projected as a high-value pick, with many experts expecting him to be selected on the second day of the draft. At the NFL scouting combine, he boosted his stock by running the 40-yard dash in 4.35 seconds. During his career, he racked up 159 catches for 1,634 yards and nine touchdowns. Following his arrest, Branch was released on a combined $39 bail.