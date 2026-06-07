Midtown MARTA station shooter arrested in Douglasville, police say

article

The Brief A suspect wanted in connection with a Friday night shooting on a transit train at the Midtown MARTA Station has been arrested. Law enforcement officers tracked down the suspect on Lee Road before he ran into the woods, sparking a massive multi-agency search. The suspect faces several felony charges, including aggravated assault and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and is currently booked into jail.



A multi-agency manhunt ended Sunday morning when authorities tracked down and arrested a suspect wanted for a shooting that occurred on a transit train at the Midtown MARTA Station on Friday night.

What we know:

Members of the FBI AMMO Task Force, Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, Douglasville Police Department, Haralson County Sheriff’s Office and Georgia State Patrol captured the suspect, identified as Anthony Tyrone Gresham, around 10 a.m. Sunday.

The search began after a shooting occurred just after 7 p.m. Friday. MARTA officers patrolling inside the Midtown Station reported shots fired on a train that had stopped at the southbound platform. When officers arrived, they found a man who had been shot in his left arm and leg.

Investigators discovered both the victim and the shooter paid their fares to enter the station before heading toward separate railcars.

The two individuals made eye contact across the station, prompting the suspect to walk over to the victim's railcar and fire gunshots from the southbound platform, according to a statement released by MARTA police Saturday.

The victim was hospitalized, but is expected to survive.

Gresham ran from the scene before additional officers could arrive.

The MARTA Police Department Criminal Investigation Unit launched an immediate probe with help from Georgia Tech, which allowed investigators to identify Gresham as the suspect and alert regional law enforcement agencies.

Around 10 a.m. Sunday, task force members spotted Gresham walking along Lee Road.

When a Douglas County sheriff's deputy tried to approach him, Gresham ran into the woods. Responding agencies quickly set up a security perimeter while state troopers called in a helicopter unit and sheriff's handlers deployed search dogs.

The intense search dogs and air support flushed Gresham out of the woods and back onto Lee Road. The state patrol helicopter unit maintained visual contact from above, allowing officers on the ground to safely apprehend Gresham on Lee Road in Douglasville.

Gresham was taken into custody without further incident.

Authorities booked him into the Douglas County jail on felony charges of aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Dig deeper:

According to Fulton County Jail records, Gresham has an extensive arrest record, including prior charges from MARTA police.

In December 2024, Gresham was booked at the jail on a sexual battery charge from the MARTA Police Department.

Additionally, in June 2025, he was booked by the MARTA Police Department for criminal damage to property and public indecency.

Gresham was on probation at the time of the Midtown shooting, jail records show.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released the identity or the current medical condition of the man who was shot on the train Friday night.

It remains unclear what specifically motivated the shooting or if the suspect and the victim knew each other before the gunfire broke out on the stopped transit train.

What they're saying:

"Thanks to the hard work of all involved in bringing this dangerous suspect to custody. The MARTA Police Department remains dedicated to protecting riders and safeguarding the transit system through diligent and comprehensive investigative work," MARTA officials said.

RELATED: