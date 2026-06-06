MARTA police continue search for Midtown Atlanta train shooter

The Brief MARTA police launched an active search after a man was shot on a Midtown Atlanta MARTA station platform during Friday rush hour. Security teams are shifting to six-day workweeks and moving staff off desk duty to boost safety across the rail system. Traumatized witnesses described hitting the floor as gunshots erupted without warning inside a crowded transit car.



Investigators have released new details about what police are calling a targeted attack at the Midtown Atlanta MARTA station on Friday during rush hour.

What we know:

A gunman opened fire at the Midtown Atlanta MARTA station around 7p.m. Friday, hitting a man in his left arm and leg, according to MARTA officials. Investigators discovered both the victim and the shooter paid their fares to enter the station before heading toward separate railcars.

The two individuals made eye contact across the station, prompting the suspect to walk over to the victim's railcar and fire gunshots from the southbound platform, according to a statement released by MARTA police Saturday. MARTA police are currently working alongside the Atlanta Police Department and Georgia Tech police to track down the shooter.

The victim is expected to survive their injuries.

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Local perspective:

Following the platform gunfire and a string of recent violent crimes on MARTA trains, transit leaders are heavily increasing their visible security footprint. MARTA officers are now working 12-hour shifts, six days a week, to maximize coverage across the system.

The MARTA Police Department said it is also pulling additional uniformed officers from desk duty. These officers are being actively deployed onto trains and station platforms to protect commuting passengers.

It comes after the recent attacks on MARTA trains have prompted the federal government to launch an investigation into Atlanta's public transportation network.

U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean P. Duffy directed the Federal Transit Administration to probe security spending and passenger safety protocols of the metro Atlanta transit.

RELATED: Atlanta MARTA probe: Feds demand transit crime data after stabbings

What they're saying:

Witnesses on board the train recounted a terrifying, fast-moving situation that began without warning among the individuals involved. "All of a sudden, we hear pop pop pop, and we all hit the ground. Nothing happens for five minutes. We are sitting there like," What's going on? What's going on?"" witness Chelsea Mensah said.

Passenger Devonte Render described his immediate survival instincts during the gunfire, stating, "I hid between the train car in case the shooter came back." Despite transit officials labeling the shooting as targeted, another witness stated that the violence appeared completely unprovoked, saying, "It was over something pointless. They weren't arguing; they don't know each other. He just turned around and pop pop pop shot this guy."

What we don't know:

MARTA police have not yet confirmed whether the victim and the suspect were locked in an argument prior to the shooting. Transit authorities have also not released a formal description of the suspect shooter, and the exact motive behind the violence remains unclear.