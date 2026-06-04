Atlanta MARTA probe: Feds demand transit crime data after stabbings

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The Brief The federal government launched an official safety spending and security investigation into MARTA following consecutive daylight stabbings. U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean P. Duffy ordered the probe after a woman died, and a man was severely wounded. Atlanta transit officials face a strict 15-day deadline to hand over historical crime metrics and funding logs.



Two recent attacks on MARTA trains have prompted the federal government to launch an immediate investigation into Atlanta's public transportation network.

U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean P. Duffy directed the Federal Transit Administration to probe security spending and passenger safety protocols of the metro Atlanta transit.

Atlanta transit safety investigation

What we know:

Federal investigators are demanding answers from local transit leaders after two horrific daytime stabbings on MARTA property occurred within a single week. A man stabbed a 66-year-old woman 20 times on a train on May 30, and another man was stabbed multiple times at a station following an altercation on May 24.

Duffy announced the clampdown to hold the system accountable, stating that no one should be forced to fear for their safety on public transit. Statistics show the rate of personal security events on MARTA rail lines is three-and-a-half times higher than the national average.

Federal transit security mandates

What we don't know:

Federal officials have not yet confirmed what specific penalties or funding cuts MARTA could face if systemic safety violations are discovered. It remains unclear how quickly any new physical security measures or increased police presence will deploy across the rail lines during the active investigation.

Local transit data request

What's next:

The FTA is giving MARTA exactly 15 days to turn over comprehensive action plans regarding crime mitigation and fare evasion enforcement. Local officials must also submit a full breakdown of budgeted safety funds for Fiscal Year 2026 and planned allocations for Fiscal Year 2027.

Investigators will independently evaluate MARTA’s compliance with federal safety plans and assess how well the agency responded to prior worker assault directives.

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MARTA responds to probe

The other side:

MARTA sent the following statement to FOX 5 Atlanta:

The safety and security of our customers and employees is our number one priority. Every day thousands of MARTA employees show up to work at our stations, on our buses and trains, and in our facilities and offices to keep Metro Atlanta moving in a safe and secure manner.

We welcome the opportunity to share with federal officials the hard work that the MARTA team puts in every day as well as the significant investments in personnel, technology, and operational measures that MARTA has in place to support safety and security across our entire system.

MARTA remains committed to continuously evaluating and strengthening our safety programs, procedures, and resources to provide a safe, secure and reliable transit experience for the communities that we serve.