MARTA crime: A look at crime stats before FIFA World Cup

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The Brief MARTA (Metropolitan Atlanta Rapid Transit Authority) reports overall crime has fallen 26% in 2025 and nearly 45% since 2020 as Atlanta prepares for the FIFA World Cup. The transit agency is spending about $3.4 million on World Cup security, including increased police patrols, surveillance and specialized units. Station upgrades, more frequent trains and hundreds of transit ambassadors are part of preparations for the monthlong international event.



As Atlanta prepares to welcome hundreds of thousands of visitors for the FIFA World Cup, FOX 5 Atlanta is taking a look at MARTA's crime statistics and an unprecedented security operation designed to keep riders safe during the tournament.

The transit agency, expected to serve as the primary transportation network for many fans traveling to matches at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, says it has invested heavily in security, infrastructure and service improvements ahead of the global event.

Crime down as World Cup approaches

What we know:

According to MARTA Police Department statistics, Part I crimes across the transit system have fallen significantly over the past five years.

MARTA recorded 283 Part I crimes in 2020. That number dropped to 156 in 2025, representing a nearly 45% decrease. The latest figures also show crime down 26% compared to 2024.

Several major categories showed declines in 2025, including:

Homicides, which fell from five to one.

Robberies, down 29%.

Aggravated assaults, down 25%.

Auto thefts, down 42%.

Larcenies from vehicles, down 31%.

Rail-related crime, which accounts for the majority of incidents on the system, also dropped 30% compared to last year.

The data comes after MARTA experienced a spike in crime during 2024, when overall incidents rose 15%. Most major categories have since declined again.

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Massive security operation planned

What they're saying:

To handle the influx of World Cup visitors, MARTA is dedicating approximately $3.4 million toward security and safety operations during the tournament.

The agency plans to deploy hundreds of MARTA Police officers working 12-hour shifts, supported by local, state and federal law enforcement partners.

Additional security measures include:

K-9 teams and SWAT units stationed throughout the system.

Thousands of surveillance cameras actively monitored in real time.

Increased staffing at stations and on trains.

Expanded emergency response capabilities.

Officials say riders should report unattended bags or suspicious activity immediately to 911 or the FBI tip line.

Trains every five minutes on match days

MARTA is also increasing service to accommodate the large crowds expected during World Cup matches.

Trains will run every five minutes on match days in an effort to reduce overcrowding and speed passenger movement to and from Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

The agency has also renamed the former Dome/GWCC/Philips Arena/CNN Center Station. The station is now known as the Sports, Entertainment and Convention District Station, a change intended to make navigation easier for international visitors.

Fares will remain unchanged at $2.50 per trip, or $5 for a round trip.

Station upgrades completed

Along with security improvements, MARTA has completed major upgrades at several stations as part of its $1 billion station rehabilitation program.

Work has been completed at:

Airport Station

Brookhaven Station

College Park Station

Five Points Station

Garnett Station

Indian Creek Station

Peachtree Center Station

Vine City Station

The improvements include upgraded lighting, new flooring, graffiti-resistant wall surfaces, landscaping, passenger amenities, renovated operator booths and restrooms, and structural improvements such as elevators and pedestrian bridges.

Construction projects at other stations will pause while Atlanta hosts World Cup matches between June 15 and July 15.

Preparing for the world's biggest sporting event

MARTA leaders say the combination of declining crime, enhanced security, upgraded stations and increased train service is intended to provide a safe and reliable experience for both residents and the thousands of soccer fans expected to use the system.

The transit agency will play a central role in moving spectators to and from Atlanta's eight World Cup matches, including a semifinal game, during what is expected to be one of the largest events ever hosted by the city.

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