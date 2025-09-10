Is MARTA safe? Police chief addresses Atlanta City Council

The Brief Violent crime on MARTA has decreased by 50% since 2019, according to Police Chief Scott Kreher. MARTA is enhancing security with a Goldstar Drone program and over 3,000 surveillance cameras. An escalator malfunction at Vine City station injured several people during a Beyoncé concert, prompting MARTA to apologize for delayed communication.



MARTA’s police chief says violent crime on the transit system is down by half compared to 2019, and the agency is preparing to keep riders safe during next summer’s FIFA World Cup.

MARTA PD chief address Atlanta City County

What they're saying:

Police Chief Scott Kreher told the Atlanta City Council’s transportation committee Tuesday that MARTA has 250 sworn officers with more recruits in the pipeline.

He said the department is rolling out a Goldstar Drone program and relying on more than 3,000 cameras to monitor stations.

"I want to be clear. MARTA is safe," Kreher said, adding that a tabletop exercise with the Transportation Security Administration is scheduled for next month.

The presentation came after council members raised concerns over recent safety incidents, including a shooting at a station and an escalator malfunction at Vine City during a Beyoncé concert that left riders hurt.

Interim CEO Jonathan Hunt said the escalator had been inspected just five days before the mishap. He explained that a sudden passenger load caused the escalator to speed up, separate from its mechanisms and trigger the emergency brakes. Hunt apologized for the agency’s delay in providing answers.

"It should not have taken a resolution or this amount of time to get this information," Hunt said. "And I apologize on behalf of MARTA."

The other side:

Councilmember Marci Collier Overstreet, who pressed for answers after the concert incident, said she was pleased with the explanation and looked forward to working with the transit agency.

Cowboy Carter MARTA escalator incident

The backstory:

MARTA has come under intensified scrutiny in 2025, amid a spate of safety concerns and operational missteps, the most serious of which occurred following the final "Cowboy Carter" concert by Beyoncé.

In the early hours of July 15, concertgoers disembarking at Vine City station were met with chaos as an escalator malfunction left several people injured, including one person with a broken ankle and others sustaining cuts and scrapes.