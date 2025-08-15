MARTA finishes investigation into escalator failure after Beyonce concert

The Brief MARTA officials have finished an investigation into an escalator that left 11 people injured after Beyonce's final Cowboy Carter concert in Atlanta. Authorities said the situation began when a person started screaming and running after seeing a bug, which caused the crowd to rush onto the escalator. ecords show that the escalator had been inspected during monthly maintenance less than a week before the incident and was found to be "fully compliant."



MARTA officials say they have completed the agency's investigation into a station's escalator failure that left multiple people injured after a Beyoncé concert in Atlanta.

Authorities say the escalator at the Vine City Station is now back open following the investigation.

The backstory:

The incident happened after Beyoncé’s final performance at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on July 14. A witness told FOX 5 that the escalator sped up and then abruptly stopped working, which caused people to fall on top of each other, pinning them down.

"The escalator collapsed. It was a free fall," concertgoer Henry Dogan told FOX 5 after the chaos. "It didn’t go down slowly. It went down, whoa, really quickly. All I could think about doing was trying to save my family. I tried to grab around and grab all of them."

Eleven people were injured. One person suffered a broken ankle, and seven others were hospitalized.

What they're saying:

MARTA officials said the situation began when a person started screaming and running after seeing a bug, which caused the crowd to rush onto the escalator.

According to the report from a state inspection, the "high volume of passengers" led the escalator to over-speed before stopping.

Authorities say all the escalator's motor belts were present, but some had been dislodged from their pullies. Records show that the escalator had been inspected during monthly maintenance less than a week before the incident and was found to be "fully compliant."

MARTA and Schindler, the service provider, have replaced all the equipment and conducted multiple safety checks. With a final check done, the escalator is now back in service.

"MARTA, Schindler, and the state routinely inspect all escalators, and perform maintenance, repairs, and cleanings on a regular schedule," said MARTA Chief Safety & Quality Assurance Officer Ralph McKinney. "These units are safe to use, and we ask customers to follow staff and sign instructions and board them single file."

Dig deeper:

The transit authority says it plans to have crowd metering measures, rail support teams and police officers, and Load and Go teams after large events to ensure crowd control and customer safety.

MARTA is currently in the process of refurbishing or replacing all 150 escalators at its 38 rail stations.