Jonathan Hunt appointed interim CEO of MARTA; board creates strategic advisory group

The Brief Jonathan Hunt, MARTA's chief legal counsel, appointed as interim CEO, supported by a strategic advisory group led by former MARTA chief Keith Parker. MARTA board approved a contract with Reflexions to redesign the MARTA On the Go mobile app, integrating features for a seamless user experience. A search committee is established to work with an executive search firm to select a permanent CEO for MARTA.



The Metropolitan Atlanta Rapid Transit Authority board has named its chief legal counsel as interim general manager and CEO following the July 17 retirement of Collie Greenwood.

MARTA appoints interim CEO

What we know:

Jonathan Hunt, who has worked in MARTA’s legal department for nearly 12 years and became chief legal counsel in 2024, will serve in the interim role.

The board also created a strategic operational advisory group to support Hunt. The group will be led by former MARTA chief Keith Parker and includes Metro Atlanta Chamber CEO Katie Kirkpatrick, Atlanta Regional Commission Executive Director and CEO Anna Roach, and City of Atlanta Chief Strategy Officer Peter Aman.

Hunt previously served as assistant city attorney for Atlanta, representing Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport. He is president of the American Public Transportation Association’s Legal Affairs Committee and serves on APTA’s national board.

Chief Customer Experience Officer Rhonda Allen had been acting general manager and CEO since June 18. She will continue leading initiatives to improve customer experience, including the rollout of MARTA’s new Breeze system.

Jonathan Hunt on being appointed

What they're saying:

Hunt said he was "honored" by the appointment and plans to address service issues and move projects forward ahead of the World Cup.

"My experience at MARTA, the respect I have for public transit and understanding of what this Authority is capable of, along with the relationships I’ve built in metro Atlanta put me in a prime position to serve in this interim role," Hunt said. "With the support of MARTA’s executive team and staff, I intend to immediately get to work addressing service issues and advancing projects ahead of the World Cup."

Board Chair Jennifer Ide said the combination of Hunt’s institutional knowledge and the advisory group’s expertise will help guide strategic decisions and the search for a permanent leader.

"An internal candidate with institutional knowledge, combined with the counsel and support of the advisory group will result in strategic decision-making and guidance on the search for a permanent leader, ensuring alignment in the short and long term," Ide said.

Mayor Andre Dickens applauded the board's decision writing:

"We were encouraged to see the MARTA Board follow through with the appointment of executives who are deeply committed to the success of Metro Atlanta and have experience in leading transformational change efforts. MARTA leadership should work diligently over the next 30 days to identify operational shortcomings, resolve outstanding financial issues, and develop a plan to accelerate the timely delivery of important capital projects, expand the system, improve safety and increase reliability for all transit riders. MARTA is a critical ingredient to our success, and the Atlanta region is counting on them to build the world-class system that residents deserve."

MARTA app to get redesign

Dig deeper:

In other action on Thursday, the board approved a contract with Reflexions to redesign the MARTA On the Go mobile app. The firm is also building MARTA’s new website.

The updated app will combine the features of four existing MARTA apps into one, including trip planning, Breeze mobile payment, incident reporting, and on-demand booking and tracking. Officials say the change will give customers a more seamless experience while improving service information, cleanliness and safety.

"MARTA On the Go is an important part of our customers’ daily commute," said David Emory, senior director of customer technology. "By integrating everything into one app and launching a new website, we’re creating a seamless, user-friendly experience that reflects our commitment to our customers."

MARTA CEO search

What's next:

A search committee made up of Ide, Valencia Williamson, Al Pond, Rita Scott and Sagirah Jones will work with an executive search firm to select a permanent CEO.