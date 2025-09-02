Atlanta asks MARTA to present safety plan to city council

The Brief MARTA has agreed to share its plan at the September 10th transportation committee meeting at City Hall. Concerns were raised after 9 people were injured when an escalator malfunctioned during a stampede after a July Beyoncé concert. City officials said they want to be sure the public is confident about the safety of MARTA.



Atlanta City Council voted unanimously to ask MARTA officials to present its safety plan to the transportation committee.

What we know:

City officials said they want to be sure the public is confident about the safety of MARTA before many national and international events Atlanta will host like the FIFA World Cup in 2026 and the Super Bowl in 2028.

What they're saying:

District 11 Councilwoman Marci Collier Overstreet says it is important for guests and residents to feel safe while using MARTA.

"Our residence inspired me to bring this paper forward. Back in July, when the Beyoncé concert happened and it was the whole escalator ordeal with MARTA and people were actually hurt, I did speak with MARTA about that and asked for a presentation on how we would better serve our residents our MARTA riders and make sure they feel safe and comfortable with our ride system. Then we had another incident happen where there was a shooting, so another issue about SAFETY. Two different kinds of issues, but issues nonetheless." Overstreet said.