MARTA police chief highlights crime reduction amid safety concerns

The Brief MARTA Police Chief Scott Kreher highlights a decrease in violent crime, with aggravated assaults down 24%, robberies down 18%, and overall crime down 8% this year, emphasizing the agency's safety. MARTA has invested in advanced technology, including a Real-Time Crime Center and monitoring over 3,000 cameras, to enhance safety and crime prevention. Despite safety improvements, local leaders and riders express concerns, calling for more police presence, especially at night, and detailed safety protocols following recent incidents.



MARTA’s police chief is firing back against those saying the transit agency is not safe. It comes after some local leaders called into question the safety of the system amid a number of crimes and incidents at its stations over the last few months.

MARTA and crime

What we know:

From North Springs to the airport and everything in between, MARTA is the heartbeat of Atlanta's public transportation system, but rider safety is top of mind after a string of incidents this summer.

MARTA Police Chief Scott Kreher is confident in his team of 300 officers. He says violent crime like aggravated assault is down 24% this year, robberies are down 18% and overall crime is down 8%.

MARTA Police say it has arrested 6,000 people so far this year and nuisance calls have increased.

The agency says it operates in four counties and crimes in those areas have a direct impact on the system.

The chief took FOX 5 into the agency’s Real-Time Crime Center in Chamblee, which monitors ongoing incidents. In it, MPD can pull up live feeds of body cameras and are immediately notified if an officer pulls a weapon. It can also monitor more than 3,000 cameras in its system.

MARTA says it prepares for large events often and says it is already looking forward to the FIFA World Cup next year.

MARTA police chief on perceived crime

What they're saying:

"The fact is MARTA is safe, one of the safest transit agencies in the country," said Chief Kreher. "Now, I appreciate the safety data points don't address someone who may feel unsafe on MARTA, if they feel unsafe, we have more to do."

MARTA says it has invested in a lot of technology to make things better and safer for everyone.

"MARTA is one of the most advanced transit agencies in the country," Chief Kreher said. "When it comes to using technology to prevent and fight crime."

The tour came just days after an Atlanta city councilmember called on MARTA to provide detailed safety protocols. It came after the escalator malfunction at the Vine City Station injured 11 and several shootings over the past few months, including one that wounded two MPD officers.

"The transportation committee feels that it's important that our residents feel comfortable and confident in their safety when they're riding MARTA," said Atlanta City Councilmember Marci Collier Overstreet.

The chief says the department has a number of specialized units, including a bomb squad, K-9s and a new drone unit.

Riders we spoke to say they feel safe on MARTA overall, but one person wants to see more police at night.

"There's always the police presence, on the trains and in the station," one man said.

"I feel like they can increase it more, you know, a little bit more protection, especially at night is a little bit more crazy," another man said.