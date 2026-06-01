Atlanta man charged in connection with body found at abandoned Kroger

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The Brief An Atlanta man faces a felony charge after a missing individual was found dead inside a shuttered Cobb County supermarket. A maintenance worker checking on a potential water leak discovered the body of James Connell inside a closed Kroger facility on Cobb Parkway. Authorities suspect foul play in the death and are keeping the accused individual in the Cobb County jail without bond.



An Atlanta man is facing a felony charge after a maintenance worker discovered the body of 43-year-old James Connell hidden inside a closed Kroger.

What we know:

Micah DeAngelo Garner faces a felony charge of concealing a death after an investigation into the loss of 43-year-old James Connell.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ James Connell was reportedly found dead inside an abandoned Kroger in Cobb County on May 21, 2026. (Credit: Family provided)

Investigators believe Connell died sometime between May 9 and May 10, but his body remained hidden until its discovery on May 21, according to a criminal warrant.

A maintenance worker found the body inside a former Kroger located on Cobb Parkway while checking the abandoned property for a potential water leak.

Cobb County police officers stated that foul play is suspected in the death. Garner has been held at the Cobb County Jail since May 10 on separate previous charges of loitering and giving false information to a law enforcement officer.

What we don't know:

Officials have not yet confirmed the exact cause or manner of Connell's death. It remains unclear how Garner or Connell initially entered the abandoned retail property. Additionally, investigators have not released whether more suspects face potential charges or if a specific weapon was involved in the incident.

What they're saying:

The discovery brought a tragic conclusion for the victim's loved ones, who are working closely with local detectives to find answers. Garner continues to be held inside the county facility without bond on the concealing death charge. The Cobb County Police Department Major Crimes Unit is managing the ongoing investigation.

"Our family’s hearts are heavy as we mourn the loss of a beloved son, brother, and uncle. James Connell was deeply loved by those who knew him. He was incredibly bright, generous, and compassionate, with a big heart that touched many lives," Conell's family said in a statement to FOX 5.

We appreciate and support the Cobb County Police Department as they continue their investigation. We ask that anyone with information, no matter how insignificant it may seem, please contact the Major Crimes Unit at 770-499-3945. We respectfully request privacy for our family during this difficult time."

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