The Brief Thousands of soccer fans packed the downtown FIFA Fan Festival on Sunday before volatile storms triggered an early venue shutdown. Dedicated supporters traveled from across the nation to Atlanta to witness a historic Monday noon matchup between Spain and Cabo Verde. Despite expensive tournament ticket prices, enthusiastic spectators from both global pools remain fiercely confident in a victory.



A premature weather closure did little to damp the spirits of thousands of international soccer fans who flooded downtown Atlanta on Sunday ahead of a historic matchup between Spain and Cabo Verde.

What we know:

Massive crowds of spectators packed the outdoor festival grounds on Sunday before severe weather conditions cut the celebrations short. Tournament organizers closed the event venue approximately two hours early due to the tracking storm hazards.

The early shutdown failed to dim the enthusiasm of fans who traveled from across the country to witness the upcoming game. The match marks a monumental milestone for Cabo Verde, as it represents the first time the team has ever qualified for the global tournament. Dedicated supporters expressed immense pride in introducing their homeland to a massive worldwide audience.

Supporters of the Spanish squad were equally enthusiastic, treating the Atlanta fixture as a rare, must-see live event. Because elite club teams from La Liga do not travel to the United States to play often, fans viewed the international fixture as a unique opportunity to see top-tier players together on American soil.

Even though ticket prices for the tournament remained incredibly high, spectators insisted the financial investment was well worth the experience. The countdown to kickoff is nearing its end, and both fanbases are fiercely defending their teams' competitive prospects.

What they're saying:

Rival groups of fans shared their excitement and personal connections to the game at the downtown venue.

"We are from Boston, and we are here to watch the World Cup," one fan said.

"We are both born in America, but our parents are 100 percent Cabo Verde nationality," another supporter explained, emphasizing the profound cultural weight of the event. "It's exciting it's the first time we have ever qualified. We are excited to witness history, so we had to be here for it."

"It's fun, we like to party, eat good food, have a good time, it's honestly welcoming an incredible country. Look up, it's West Africa. A lot of people don’t know where it is," a supporter said.

Followers of Spain expressed matching confidence as they prepared for the next day's stadium action.

"We are here because we are ready for tomorrow for Spain," a mother visiting the festival alongside her daughter said. "We do have family in Spain, and we like the players from Spain too, and my son is a fan."

"It was expensive, but we want to be here so let's go," a Spain supporter noted.

"Go Cabo Verde, that’s it goodbye!" one fan shouted.

"Spain is winning the World Cup, they are winning it," a rival supporter countered.

What's next:

The highly anticipated match is scheduled to begin Monday at noon. Fans are expected to move early toward the stadium gates as weather conditions improve.