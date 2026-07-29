Atlanta's HIV infection rate 'unacceptably high' as federal funding shifts

The Brief Researchers at Emory School of Medicine warn that Atlanta HIV rates remain unacceptably high, as reported federal funding cuts are on the way. 'Roll Call' recently reported that $46 million in federal CDC funding will shift from community organizations to state and local health departments. Doctors say effective treatments exist, but community access gaps prevent medications from reaching people who need them most.



Metro Atlanta continues to face 'unacceptably high' rates of new HIV infections, researchers at Emory School of Medicine said.

Now, doctors and outreach workers may need to contend with cuts in federal funding.

Atlanta HIV rates stay high

What we know:

Metro Atlanta recorded the third-highest rate of new HIV diagnoses in the country in 2020 and 2021, according to a 2024 study. Among those diagnosed in the area, 72% were Black.

"Sadly, in the Southeastern United States and in Atlanta in particular, we continue to see unacceptably high rates of new HIV infections," said Dr. Colleen Kelley, principal trial investigator and professor of Medicine, associate dean of research at Emory School of Medicine.

Federal CDC funding shifts

The backstory:

Roll Call reported this week that the Trump administration will not renew $46 million in CDC funding for nearly 100 organizations across the country focused on HIV prevention and treatment.

Instead, the publication reports that the money will shift to state and local health departments.

"Up until recently, the CDC was leading efforts for HIV prevention. Given the current changes in the federal administration, a lot of that is shifting under our feet," Kelley said.

Medical access gaps persist

What they're saying:

Dr. Kelley said doctors currently possess the medical tools required to treat and prevent infections effectively.

"We do have the tools from a medical standpoint to treat anyone with HIV who wants treatment and to prevent HIV for anyone who wants prevention," Kelley said. "The issue is that we're just not reaching everyone who could benefit from these medications in the community."

Those medicines include PrEP, or pre-exposure prophylaxis, which can prevent someone from contracting the virus, along with treatments for those exposed to HIV and to those who have tested positive.

Emory HIV clinical trial

What's next:

Emory researchers are conducting a clinical trial testing a once-monthly oral PrEP option for adults 18 and older.

"We have more and more options to offer people. People can take pills. They can take injections. We're working on new agents that are longer acting that people won't have to use every day, both in injection format as well as pill," Kelley said.

Dr. Kelley said an investigational once-monthly oral PrEP medicine study is taking place at the Hope Clinic of the Emory Vaccine Center for people 18+ who meet eligibility criteria.

People who are at high-risk can learn more here: https://www.merckclinicaltrials.com/HIV