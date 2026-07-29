Suspects wanted after fight leads to shooting at Atlantic Station

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The Brief Atlanta police are searching for suspects who they believe were involved in a shooting at Atlantic Station on July 18. An argument broke out inside the establishment, and after the group was escorted outside, the dispute turned physical and gunfire erupted. A 28-year-old man was injured in the shooting. According to police, the victim was awake and alert.



Atlanta police are offering a $5,000 reward for anyone who can identify the suspects after a fight led to a shooting at Atlantic Station earlier this month.

What we know:

The shooting happened at 261 19th Street NW on July 18 at 2:19 a.m.

Officers went to the scene and canvassed the area for evidence and potential victims. Police later learned that a 28-year-old man had taken himself to a local hospital. According to police, the victim was awake and alert.

After investigating, authorities said a fight broke out inside an establishment involving an altercation. After they were escorted from the establishment, the dispute escalated into gunfire.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released the identity of the 28-year-old victim or the names and descriptions of the suspects involved.

Additionally, the specific establishment where the initial argument took place has not been named.

It's unclear exactly what sparked the altercation or how many individuals fired weapons during the incident.



What you can do:

Investigators are asking for anyone with information on the suspects to call Crime Stoppers Great Atlanta tip line at 404-577-8477 or visit www.stopcrimeatl.org.

The Source: The information in this story comes from the Atlanta Police Department.



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