Gas lines shut off after deck collapses at DeKalb townhome complex

The Brief Fire crews responded to a townhome complex after a collapsed deck struck a gas line at the townhome complex located on Village Square Lane. Firefighters have stabilized the scene, shut off natural gas service meters to nearly all units, and are maintaining a safe perimeter. Officials did not say if anyone was injured in the incident at this time.



Fire crews have stabilized the scene and shut off gas service meters to multiple units after a deck collapsed onto a gas line at a Stone Mountain townhome complex on Wednesday night, according to DeKalb County Fire Rescue.

What we know:

Fire crews responded to the townhome complex on Village Lane Square around 10 p.m. after a deck fell and landed directly on top of a gas line.

Firefighters quickly stabilized the area and shut off the natural gas service meters to all townhomes in the complex except for the collapsed unit.

Officials confirmed that atmospheric monitoring was conducted inside the surrounding townhomes, and no hazardous gas readings were detected.

Fire crews remain on the scene to keep civilians safely away from the affected area while they wait for Atlanta Gas Light to arrive and fully secure the main gas supply to the impacted unit.

What we don't know:

It remains unclear what caused the deck to collapse, if anyone was injured during the collapse, and exactly how many residents are currently without natural gas service.