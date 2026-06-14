Father gets consecutive life sentences for murder, child assault

article

The Brief A Gwinnett County jury found William Linn McCue guilty of felony murder, rape, and extreme child abuse following a trial in Lawrenceville. The extensive abuse case came to light after a fatal Loganville house fire killed his 10-year-old daughter who was locked inside a bathroom. A judge ordered the 51-year-old father to serve multiple consecutive life sentences without the possibility of parole.



A Loganville man will spend the rest of his life behind bars after a Gwinnett County jury convicted him of murder, rape, and years of horrific child abuse that ultimately led to the death of his 10-year-old daughter, according to prosecutors.

What we know:

A jury in Lawrenceville found 51-year-old William Linn McCue guilty of felony murder, two counts of rape, three counts of aggravated child molestation, and two counts of incest, according to the Gwinnett County District Attorney's Office. Following the Thursday verdict, a judge ordered McCue to serve three consecutive life sentences without the possibility of parole, followed by a fourth life sentence, and an additional consecutive 120 years in prison.

The prosecution revealed a systematic pattern of torture where McCue's children were beaten, forced to wear shock collars, and made to stand naked on cinder blocks for hours or days at a time. The children were never enrolled in school or homeschooled, and they were forced to use buckets instead of toilets.

The backstory:

The severe abuse came to light on April 17, 2022, when emergency responders rushed to a house fire at the McCue home in Loganville. McCue's wife, Carina McCue, rescued their 12-year-old and 8-year-old sons, but she could not reach their 10-year-old daughter.

The young girl was sleeping in a locked bathroom with a piece of plywood over the bathtub as her bed, and her room lacked a window. She died from smoke inhalation. During the trial, the jury learned that the couple's 15-year-old son intentionally started the fire to escape the constant abuse.

Dig deeper:

Carina McCue, 42, testified against her husband during the trial. She stated that her husband confessed to raping their oldest daughter, who was 17 at the time of the fire. The teenager also testified, revealing that her father had been sexually assaulting her and her younger sister since they were young girls.

Carina Wisniewski McCue and William Linn McCue (Gwinnett County Police Department)

Prior to the trial, the mother pled guilty to three counts of first-degree cruelty to children, aggravated assault, and false imprisonment. She was sentenced to 90 years in prison as part of her plea agreement.

Although William McCue and his oldest daughter were away from the property when the fatal fire occurred, prosecutors argued his severe abuse directly caused the conditions that killed the child. Jurors deliberated for just under four hours before returning guilty verdicts on all charges.

Evidence presented by the state showed that the surviving children flourished once they were permanently removed from their parents' custody. However, due to their isolation, the siblings remained developmentally and educationally years behind their respective ages.

What they're saying:

District Attorney Patsy Austin-Gatson expressed her profound grief and anger over the conditions the children endured under their parents' care.

"The treatment of these children was horrible," Austin-Gatson said. "This child’s death was unconscionable and preventable, and she and her siblings deserved better than they received from their parents."

What we don't know:

Officials have not stated if McCue's defense team plans to file an immediate motion for a new trial or appeal the consecutive life sentences. It is also unknown where the state department of corrections will house McCue to serve his time.

Previous stories: