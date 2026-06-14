Atlanta police investigate fatal shooting on Fayetteville Road SE

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The Brief Atlanta police are seeking answers after a man was shot and killed in a Fayetteville Road SE vacant lot early Sunday morning. Officers rushed to the scene to render aid before emergency medical teams transported the victim to a local hospital. Homicide investigators are actively combing through evidence to determine the circumstances surrounding the deadly shooting.



A man died at a local hospital early Sunday morning after police found him suffering from multiple gunshot wounds in a vacant lot, according to authorities.

What we know:

Atlanta police officers responded to a vacant lot near the1000 block of Fayetteville Rd SE around 1:05 a.m. Sunday. Investigators responded to the area after receiving an emergency report of a person shot.

Upon arriving at the location, officers discovered a man who had been shot multiple times. First responders rendered life-saving aid on the scene until a Grady EMS unit arrived. Medics then transported the critically wounded man to the hospital, where he later died.

What we don't know:

Homicide investigators are working to determine the exact circumstances that led up to the deadly shooting. Officials have not publicly identified the man who died or released information regarding potential suspects.

It remains unclear if any weapons were recovered from the vacant lot or if authorities are looking for specific vehicles tied to the scene. The investigation continues as detectives search for witnesses.