Atlanta police search for suspects after 12-year-old shot

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The Brief Atlanta police are searching for multiple male suspects after an unintended target was shot Friday evening near 477 Windsor St. SW. A 12-year-old boy was rushed to the hospital by ambulance after gunfire erupted in the neighborhood. Tipsters can remain completely anonymous and receive a cash reward of up to $5,000 for information.



A 12-year-old boy is recovering in the hospital after being caught in the crossfire of an apparent drive-by shooting Friday evening in Atlanta, according to police.

What we know:

Atlanta police officers responded to a report of a person shot near 477 Windsor St. SW around 6:21 p.m. Friday.

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When officers arrived at the scene, they found a 12-year-old boy who had been shot. The child was alert, conscious, and breathing as emergency medical workers loaded him into an ambulance and took him to the hospital.

Preliminary details indicate the young boy was not the intended target of the gunfire, according to investigators.

Detectives with the aggravated assault unit responded to the neighborhood to begin gathering evidence and combing through the scene.

Image 1 of 5 ▼ Atlanta police are searching for the individuals pictured wanted in connection with the shooting of a 112-year-old boy near Windsor Street on June 12, 2026. (Credit: Atlanta Police Department)

What you can do:

Authorities are asking the public to look closely at the photos released by police to help identify the male suspects who ran from the area. Anyone who recognizes the suspects or remembers seeing anything unusual on Friday evening can submit an anonymous tip.

Information can be called directly to the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477). Tips can also be submitted online at www.StopCrimeAtl.org or by texting the keywords CSGA. You do not have to give your name or any identifying information to be eligible for the reward of up to $5,000.

What we don't know:

Officials have not yet released the names or descriptions of the specific male suspects seen in the security photographs. Police have also not confirmed what type of weapon was used or how many total shots were fired during the attack.

The exact medical condition of the child and his current recovery status at the hospital remain unknown.