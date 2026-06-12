Boy, 12, hospitalized after being shot at Rosa L Burney Park

Image 1 of 15 ▼ Police investigate after a 12-year-old was shot at Rosa L Burney Park on Windsor Street SW in Atlanta on June 12, 2026. (FOX 5 Atlanta)

The Brief Atlanta police are investigating after gunfire erupted near a playground at Rosa L Burney Park. A 12-year-old child was wounded in the shooting and rushed to an area hospital. Investigators believe the boy was an unintended target of the gunfire.



A 12-year-old boy is recovering in the hospital after being shot near an Atlanta park playground Friday evening, according to the Atlanta Police Department.

Atlanta park shooting

What we know:

It happened around 6:30 p.m. in the 400 block of Windsor Street SE. According to the Atlanta Police Department, officers rushed to the park to find a 12-year-old boy who had been shot.

Crime scene tape quickly blocked off the popular playground as emergency workers loaded the child into an ambulance.

Authorities confirmed the boy was alert, conscious, and breathing when paramedics rushed him to the hospital.

Investigators with the Aggravated Assault Unit responded to the scene to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Preliminary information from the police investigation indicates the young victim may have been an unintended target of the gunfire.

What they're saying:

Local business owners and neighbors expressed deep shock over the violence disrupting a space dedicated to neighborhood resources. "It's quite disturbing because this center here in this neighborhood is really meant to support the neighborhood," said Raven Bennett Worley, owner of the Accessible Therapy speech clinic located inside the center. Worley added that despite the presence of routine police patrols, she was surprised by the incident because community leaders and the mayor have worked hard to provide after-school programs and resources to curb local violence.

Aggravated assault investigation

What we don't know:

Officials have not yet confirmed what sparked the gunfire or how many shots were fired near the park playground.

Police have not released descriptions of any potential suspects, and no arrests have been announced.

Authorities also noted that the investigation continues, and the initial details are preliminary and could change as more information comes to light.