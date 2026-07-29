Delta flights close call at Atlanta airport triggers cockpit alert

The Brief Federal officials are investigating after two Delta Air Lines planes narrowly missed each other on Monday night at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport. A flight departing for Rochester crossed in front of a flight landing from Pittsburgh that was performing a go-around maneuver. Both aircraft received cockpit collision warnings before landing safely, and Delta officials confirmed crews are cooperating with investigators.



Federal Aviation Administration officials are investigating a close call after two Delta Air Lines flights narrowly missed each other on Monday night at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.

What we know:

Delta flight 2472 to Rochester, New York, was taking off when it crossed in front of Delta flight 1568. The arriving flight came from Pittsburgh and was making its landing after a weather diversion in Chattanooga, Tennessee.

The close call occurred around 11 p.m. on Monday. The pilot of flight 1568 conducted a go-around maneuver because another plane was reportedly slow to clear the runway when flight 2472 crossed in front of it.

"During the go-around, the flight crew maneuvered in accordance with established procedures while maintaining safe operations. Our crews train extensively to handle uncommon scenarios like this," a Delta spokesperson said.

Both aircraft triggered cockpit alerts after coming too close, and a pilot on flight 2472 reported "responding RA" over air traffic control audio, which means their aircraft's collision avoidance system triggered an urgent emergency warning, and they are actively maneuvering the plane to avoid another aircraft.

Air traffic controllers commanded the departing plane to turn and climb away. The aircraft landed safely and passengers deplaned normally.

Delta announced they are cooperating with investigating authorities.

What we don't know:

It remains unclear why the aircraft on the runway was delayed in clearing the area. The FAA has not announced a timeline for completing its investigation.