Body found in former Cobb Kroger identified, foul play suspected

The Brief Cobb County police identified the man found dead inside a former Kroger as 43-year-old James Connell. A maintenance worker discovered the body while checking the vacant building for a possible water leak. Investigators said foul play is suspected and the case remains under investigation.



Cobb County police have identified the man found dead inside a shuttered supermarket building last week as 43-year-old James Connell.

PREVIOUS: Maintenance worker discovers body inside former Cobb supermarket

What we know:

Officers were called to the former Kroger at 3300 Cobb Parkway SE around 10:01 a.m. on May 21 after a maintenance worker discovered the body while checking the vacant property for a possible water leak. The grocery store has been closed since 2024.

According to investigators, the worker entered the building and found Connell deceased inside the former supermarket. The Cobb County Medical Examiner’s Office pronounced him dead at the scene.

Foul play suspected

What they're saying:

Detectives with the Cobb County Police Department’s Major Crimes Unit responded to investigate the death. Authorities said foul play is suspected.

Police said Connell’s next of kin has been notified. Investigators have not released additional details about how he died or what may have led up to the incident.

Investigation remains active

What's next:

The investigation remains ongoing as detectives continue working to determine exactly what happened inside the abandoned commercial property.

Anyone with information related to the case is asked to contact the Cobb County Police Department Major Crimes Unit at (770) 499-3945.