Body found in former Cobb Kroger identified, foul play suspected
COBB COUNTY, Ga. - Cobb County police have identified the man found dead inside a shuttered supermarket building last week as 43-year-old James Connell.
PREVIOUS: Maintenance worker discovers body inside former Cobb supermarket
What we know:
Officers were called to the former Kroger at 3300 Cobb Parkway SE around 10:01 a.m. on May 21 after a maintenance worker discovered the body while checking the vacant property for a possible water leak. The grocery store has been closed since 2024.
According to investigators, the worker entered the building and found Connell deceased inside the former supermarket. The Cobb County Medical Examiner’s Office pronounced him dead at the scene.
Foul play suspected
What they're saying:
Detectives with the Cobb County Police Department’s Major Crimes Unit responded to investigate the death. Authorities said foul play is suspected.
Police said Connell’s next of kin has been notified. Investigators have not released additional details about how he died or what may have led up to the incident.
Investigation remains active
What's next:
The investigation remains ongoing as detectives continue working to determine exactly what happened inside the abandoned commercial property.
Anyone with information related to the case is asked to contact the Cobb County Police Department Major Crimes Unit at (770) 499-3945.