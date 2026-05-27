Man charged after shooting outside Gwinnett County bar

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The Brief A man faces multiple felony charges after a shooting outside Moonshiners Grayson. Investigators said an innocent bystander was struck by gunfire after an argument moved into the parking lot. The business said the shooting did not originate inside the restaurant and occurred on Moon Road.



A man has been charged after gunfire outside Moonshiners Grayson left an innocent bystander injured last week, according to Gwinnett County Police Department.

What we know:

According to police, an argument between several people "inside the business" continued into the parking lot. Friends of those involved were reportedly trying to separate the groups and get them to leave when the suspect allegedly fired a handgun back toward the business.

Police said the gunfire struck a person, who was not involved in the altercation, in the neck. They also identified the shooting suspect as Steven Tredell Brown.

Steven Tredell Brown (Courtesy of Gwinnett County Police Department)

Brown has been charged with three counts of aggravated assault, aggravated battery, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony. FOX 5 Atlanta has requested a mug shot of the suspect.

Business responds to incident

What they're saying:

In a statement posted to Facebook, Moonshiners Grayson said a stray bullet struck a person sitting on the restaurant’s patio during the incident on Thursday. The business said its thoughts and prayers are with the victim and expressed hope for a full recovery.

The restaurant also pushed back against what it called misinformation circulating online, saying the shooting was not a shooting at their establishment.

"We want to address misinformation that has been circulating online and clarify that this incident did not originate at Moonshiners and was not a shooting at our establishment," the business wrote. "The incident occurred on Moon Road and was unrelated to activity inside Moonshiners."

In an email to FOX 5 Atlanta, Gwinnett police did not say exactly where the victim was located when they were injured.

Investigation continues

Dig deeper:

Moonshiners Grayson said it is continuing to cooperate with law enforcement as the investigation moves forward.

"The safety of our guests and staff remains our top priority," the business said in its statement.

Because Moonshiners Grayson has insisted the incident was not connected to the business itself, FOX 5 Atlanta reached back out to Gwinnett County Police for clarification on the sequence of events — specifically whether the shooting stemmed from an altercation that began inside the restaurant – and where the victim was located when struck by gunfire. Check back for updates.