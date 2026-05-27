Retro Pizza Hut dining rooms return across Georgia

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The Brief Pizza Hut is reviving its classic 1980s and 1990s restaurant style at locations across the country. Georgia now has 10 "Pizza Hut Classic" restaurants featuring nostalgic décor and dine-in experiences. The retro locations include old-school touches like red cups, stained-glass lamps and checkerboard tables.



Pizza Hut is bringing back a blast from the past as dozens of restaurants across the country embrace the chain’s retro dine-in look — and Georgia is home to several of the nostalgic locations.

The company’s "Pizza Hut Classic" concept recreates the familiar style many customers remember from the 1980s and 1990s, complete with red plastic cups, checkerboard tabletops, vinyl booths, Tiffany-style lamps and the chain’s iconic red roof design, according to FOX News.

Customers sit sown to lunch at the dine-in Pizza Hut on Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2024 in Hempstead. The Hempstead Pizza Hut is one of the few remaining old-school dine-in locations with a buffet and the nostalgic decor. (Brett Coomer/Houston Chronicle via Expand

According to Pizza Hut’s parent company, Yum! Brands, there are now 155 retro-style Pizza Hut locations operating across 27 states, including 10 in Georgia. Click here for a full list.

Georgia locations embrace nostalgia

The Georgia restaurants bringing back the old-school Pizza Hut experience can be found in:

Blue Ridge, East 1st Street

Clayton, Highway 441

Cornelia, 441 Bypass

Dahlonega, South Chestatee

Eatonton, South Oak Street

Greensboro, South Main Street

Jasper, West Church Street

Lavonia, Jones Street

Newnan, Jefferson Street

Royston, Franklin Springs Circle

The revived restaurant design has sparked excitement online as customers share photos and videos of the throwback interiors on social media. Franchise operators say the remodels are meant to encourage families to dine in together again instead of simply ordering takeout or delivery.

Stephanie Stuckey, who is the CEO of Stuckey's (a longtime favorite in Georgia), posted several photos of the Dahlonega location in 2024.

Additionally, Discover Dahlonega also posted a video in 2024 of their retro location.

Renewed focus on pan pizza crust

Pizza Hut’s nostalgia push also includes a renewed focus on its famous pan pizza crust. The chain recently introduced a new Crispy Parm Pan Pizza, which features parmesan baked onto the outer crust and extra cheese layered throughout. The launch is part of Pizza Hut’s larger "Hut Crust" campaign celebrating the original pan pizza recipe that debuted in 1980.

Bringing back the 1990s experience

The retro revival also includes a renewed focus on Pizza Hut’s longtime BOOK IT! reading program, which rewards children with pizza for reading achievements. The company originally launched the program in 1984.

Pizza Hut leaders say the goal is to reconnect customers with the experience many remember growing up — eating fresh pizza in the restaurant dining room with family and friends.

Pizza Hut was founded in Kansas in 1958 by brothers Dan and Frank Carney and has since expanded to more than 16,000 restaurants worldwide.

Gil Weber sits down for lunch at the dine-in Pizza Hut on Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2024 in Hempstead. The Hempstead Pizza Hut is one of the few remaining old-school dine-in locations with a buffet and the nostalgic decor. (Brett Coomer/Houston Chronicle v Expand