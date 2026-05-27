World Cup Atlanta out-of-towner's 48-hour guide to explore

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The Brief Atlanta’s top downtown attractions, including the Georgia Aquarium and World of Coca-Cola, are clustered around a single pedestrian-friendly campus at Pemberton Place. Beyond the stadium footprint, the Atlanta BeltLine and Midtown offer an accessible, walkable look into the city's local food, green spaces, and culture. Tourism officials recommend utilizing public transit and booking all attraction tickets digitally online well in advance to beat historic tournament crowds.



As hundreds of thousands of soccer fans touch down in Georgia for the 2026 World Cup, many will find themselves with several days of downtime between marquee match dates. If you are an out-of-towner looking to experience the best of Atlanta in a quick 48-hour window, navigating the city requires a smart, efficient itinerary.

From world-class downtown landmarks to vibrant, walkable neighborhoods, this local guide will help you maximize your time in the capital of the South without getting stuck in the gridlock.

Day 1: Conquering the Downtown Attraction District

Start your first 24 hours right in the center of the action. Located directly adjacent to the official FIFA Fan Festival™ at Centennial Olympic Park, Pemberton Place is a 22-acre campus that allows you to check off multiple bucket-list items without needing a car.

Centennial Olympic Park in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo By Raymond Boyd/Getty Images)

Begin your morning early at the Georgia Aquarium, the largest aquarium in the United States. It features more than 11 million gallons of water and houses incredible marine life, including massive whale sharks, manta rays, and beluga whales. Because of heavy tournament crowds, reserving an early-morning timed entry slot online is highly recommended.

(Photo by Moses Robinson/Getty Images for UPS)

Directly across the central lawn sits the World of Coca-Cola. Here, you can immerse yourself in the pop culture history of the world's most famous beverage brand, see the vault where the secret formula is kept, and step into the famous tasting room to sample more than 60 different beverage flavors from around the globe.

Atlanta, Georgia, Pemberton Place, World of Coca-Cola giant bottlecap, family posing for photo, Georgia Aquarium. (Photo by: Jeffrey Greenberg/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

Before the sun sets, round out your downtown tour with a powerful visit to the National Center for Civil and Human Rights. The facility recently unveiled a massive 24,000-square-foot expansion, introducing brand-new galleries and interactive exhibits that connect the history of the American Civil Rights Movement to modern global human rights struggles.

Facade of National Center for Civil and Human Rights, Atlanta, Georgia, United States, October 23, 2025. (Photo by Smith Collection/Gado/Getty Images)

Day 2: Soaking in Midtown and the Atlanta BeltLine

For your second day, escape the towering downtown high-rises to see why Atlanta is famously called a "city in a forest." Head to Midtown and begin at Piedmont Park, an urban oasis featuring wide-open lawns, historic walking paths, iconic views of the midtown skyline., and the Atlanta Botanical Garden.

Directly bordering the park is the entrance to the Atlanta BeltLine’s Eastside Trail. This continuous multi-use pathway, built on a network of historic, repurposed rail corridors, has completely transformed the city's urban landscape and serves as a vibrant, car-free highway for walkers, runners, and cyclists.

As you head south down the Eastside Trail, you will walk right into Ponce City Market. Housed in a historic, revitalized Sears, Roebuck & Co. building, this massive hub features an expansive, award-winning central food hall showcasing everything from classic Southern eats to international street food.

Rent a scooter or a bicycle along the trail to explore the colorful outdoor street art and local breweries that line the path. Conclude your 48-hour tour further down the trail at Krog Street Market, a favorite neighborhood gathering spot perfect for dinner, drinks, and experiencing the culinary depth that earned Atlanta its spot in the prestigious Michelin Guide.