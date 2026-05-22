Maintenance worker discovers body inside former Cobb supermarket

The Brief The body of an adult male was found inside a facility that formerly operated as a supermarket but has been shut down since 2024. A maintenance worker checking the shuttered property for a potential water leak made the discovery. Investigators have confirmed that foul play is suspected, and the investigation remains active and ongoing.



Detectives with the Cobb County Police Department are investigating a suspicious death after a man's body was discovered inside a closed commercial building.

Discovery inside abandoned supermarket

What we know:

Cobb County officers were dispatched to the former retail site at 3300 Cobb Parkway SE at approximately 10:01 AM on May 21. The location previously housed a supermarket that went out of business and has remained closed since 2024.

According to authorities, a maintenance worker visited the shuttered business with the intention of checking the property for a possible water leak. While checking the interior of the building, the worker discovered the body of an adult male.

The Cobb County Medical Examiner's Office officially pronounced the adult male deceased. Police believe foul play is suspected.

What we don't know:

The man's identity has not been released. Police have also not released further details on how the man died.

How to report a tip

What's next:

The investigation into the circumstances surrounding the death remains active. Authorities are requesting that anyone who may have additional information or details regarding this incident contact investigators immediately.

Tips can be reported directly to the Cobb County Police Department Major Crimes Unit by calling (770) 499-3945.