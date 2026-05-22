Boil water advisory for downtown Atlanta after power failure at treatment plant

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The Brief A boil water advisory is in effect for the downtown corridor of Atlanta due to an internal power failure at the Hemphill Water Treatment Plant. All residents and property owners who experience water outages or low water pressure are advised to boil their water for at least one minute before use. The advisory will remain active until DWM completes required sampling protocols and is cleared to lift it.



The City of Atlanta Department of Watershed Management (DWM) has issued a boil water advisory for residents and businesses in the city, specifically affecting the downtown corridor.

Power failure at treatment plant triggers advisory

What we know:

The immediate boil water advisory was prompted by an internal power failure at the Hemphill Water Treatment Plant on May 22, 2026. According to city officials, the advisory was established out of an abundance of caution and following public notice guidance from the Georgia EPD. DWM officials stated they are actively monitoring operations and system pressures across the affected area.

Safety guidelines for impacted residents

What you can do:

To protect the public from potential health hazards, anyone in the impacted area who has experienced low water pressure or complete water outages should boil their water prior to use or use bottled water instead. The department states that water should be boiled for one full minute past a rolling boil before being used for any of the following activities:

Drinking

Cooking

Preparing baby food

Brushing teeth

Additionally, infants, the elderly, and individuals with immune deficiencies are urged to exercise extra caution. The public is also strictly advised not to drink water from public water fountains located within the impacted downtown corridor.

Timeline for lifting the advisory

What's next:

There is currently no set time for when the advisory will be rescinded. DWM confirmed the boil water advisory will remain in place until the department completes its official testing and sampling protocols and is formally cleared to lift it.

Affected residents looking for the latest updates can connect with the Department of Watershed Management on their social media platforms, including Facebook, X, Nextdoor, and Instagram at @ATLWatershed.