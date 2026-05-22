Braves' Holiday Homestand guide: giveaways, deals, and rain risks

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The Brief The Atlanta Braves return to Truist Park to kick off a highly anticipated three-game Memorial Day weekend series against the division rival Washington Nationals. As part of the team's holiday celebration, fans can score deep discounts like $15 grandstand tickets and $10 parking, alongside massive gate giveaways including a Braves straw cowboy hat and Friday night fireworks. Families heading to the ballpark should pack a poncho, as a stalled weather front threatens to bring scattered afternoon and evening storms to Metro Atlanta.



The Atlanta Braves return home to Truist Park to launch a three-game holiday weekend series against the division rival Washington Nationals.

With the team riding high near the top of the standings at 35-16, the weekend serves as a massive focal point for the organization’s annual "May in the A" campaign. The front office is pairing high-stakes division baseball with budget-friendly ticket bundles, exclusive souvenirs, and extensive pregame plaza activities to pack the stands for the holiday crowd.

Big savings on tickets and stadium treats

What we know:

With inflation and holiday budgets top of mind for families planning their long weekend, the Braves are rolling out heavy price cuts specifically for the Friday and Sunday match-ups against Washington.

According to official team releases, fans can secure Grandstand Reserved tickets starting at just $15, with select pre-purchased lot parking available for $10 on a first-come, first-served basis.

The budget-friendly offerings extend directly into the stadium concession stands on the Upper Level (Sections 313 and 343 Markets), where the team is offering $3 Miller High Life cans and $2 Mayfield Ice Cream Sandwiches. The Braves Clubhouse Store is also cutting prices on merchandise, including designated $10 hats available at the upper-level retail kiosks.

Country music, cowboy hats, and holiday promotions

Timeline:

Each day of the division series brings a completely different schedule of gate openings, theme elements, and crowd giveaways:

Friday, May 22 (7:15 p.m. first pitch): All gates open early at 5:30 p.m. for Country & Western Theme Night. The continuous pregame party in the Plaza features line dancing, a mechanical bull, cowboy stilts, and live local music. The first 15,000 fans through the gates will receive a Braves Straw Cowboy Hat presented by Visit Sarasota. Following the final out, the skies will light up with Friday Night Fireworks presented by the Georgia Lottery, and the first 10,000 departing fans can collect a limited-edition Braves Country Fest commemorative poster.

Saturday, May 23 (4:10 p.m. first pitch): The holiday action continues as the NL East rivals battle under the newly upgraded Truist Park theatrical stadium lighting systems, designed to enhance night and twilight game atmospheres.

Sunday, May 24 (4:10 p.m. first pitch): The homestand wraps up with a heavy focus on family and military tribute. The first 3,000 kids through the gates will secure a pair of Kids City Connect Socks. Fans who purchased the designated Military Appreciation Ticket Package can retrieve a co-branded quarter-zip pullover.

Additionally, former Braves pitchers Paul Byrd and Kris Medlen will be at the Georgia Power Pavilion signing free autographs for fans starting at 1:10 p.m. After the game, kids aged 14 and under will get the chance to run the bases, courtesy of Children's Healthcare of Atlanta.

Dodging holiday weekend storms

While the promotional lineup and team rosters are locked in, fans making their way to Cobb County should pack a poncho. According to the FOX 5 Storm Team, a stalled weather front is threatening North Georgia with scattered afternoon and evening storms throughout the holiday weekend.

While a widespread, continuous washout is not anticipated, pulse storms packing frequent lightning and sudden heavy downpours could disrupt outdoor pregame festivities in The Battery or prompt brief tarp delays. Fans are encouraged to monitor live radar updates before heading out to the ballpark.

RELATED: Stalled front threatens to dampen holiday plans

For those looking to try the stadium's latest culinary additions, the team has introduced series-themed specialty items this weekend, including the "Half-Smoked Supreme" concession option at Section 141 and red, white, and blue holiday frozen drinks at Sections 108 and 144.