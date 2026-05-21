Video shows person of interest in deadly Atlanta shooting, police say

The Brief New video from the Atlanta Police Department shows a person of interest in a deadly shooting that occurred earlier this week. Officers found 37-year-old Joseph Williams shot inside a crashed vehicle roughly 0.5 miles away from the initial scene. Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for anonymous tips leading to an arrest and indictment.



New video released by the Atlanta Police Department shows a person of interest in the deadly shooting along Joseph E. Boone Boulevard NW earlier this week.

What we know:

It happened at 7:41 p.m. Monday in the 900 block of Joseph E. Boone Boulevard NW. According to the Atlanta Police Department, officers found a man in a car that had been involved in a single-vehicle accident about 0.5 miles east of the location.

The man, later identified as 37-year-old Joseph Williams, had been shot. He was rushed to an area hospital in critical condition, where he died.

What we don't know:

The identity of the person of interest shown in the released video remains unknown.

Investigators have not yet determined the motive behind the shooting.

Additionally, police have not disclosed whether any suspects have been identified or if a weapon has been recovered.

What you can do:

Anyone with information about whom the person of interest in the video may be or who may have information about the shooting should call the Atlanta Police Department’s Homicide Unit directly at 404-546-4235 or submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers.