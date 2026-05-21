Cobb police seek more victims in serial rape case

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The Brief Cobb County detectives are asking potential additional victims to come forward in an ongoing serial rape investigation. Investigators believe some victims may be members of the Hispanic community and incidents may date back to 2022. Authorities said possible cases connected to the investigation may involve victims in Georgia and Ohio.



Detectives with the Cobb County Police Department are asking for the public’s help identifying possible additional victims connected to an ongoing serial rape investigation.

What we know:

The suspect was identified as 22-year-old Jahmel Palmer.

According to investigators, information uncovered during the case indicates there may be unidentified victims who have not yet come forward. Detectives believe some of the incidents may date back to 2022 and could involve individuals in both Georgia and Ohio.

Police said investigators believe some victims may be members of the Hispanic community and acknowledged that some people may be hesitant or afraid to speak with authorities.

What they're saying:

"The Cobb County Police Department wants to make one thing clear: our priority is protecting victims, providing support, and holding offenders accountable," the department said in a statement.

Authorities said anyone who believes they may be a victim or who has information connected to the investigation will be treated "with dignity, compassion, and respect."

What you can do:

Investigators are urging anyone who may have had contact with the suspect or believes they may have been victimized to contact the Cobb County Police Department Major Crimes Unit at 770-499-3945.