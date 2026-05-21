Pepper spray used during fight at Carver STEAM Academy

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The Brief A school resource officer used pepper spray during a student altercation at Carver STEAM Academy in Atlanta. School officials said the spray was used after a student attempted to flee and de-escalation efforts failed. All students involved were evaluated by medical personnel and removed from campus pending an investigation.



A school resource officer used pepper spray during a fight involving students Thursday at Carver STEAM Academy, according to school officials.

What we know:

Officials said the altercation happened inside the school cafeteria and involved a group of students. During the incident, the school resource officer deployed pepper spray "in accordance with protocol" after a student attempted to flee and efforts to de-escalate the situation were unsuccessful.

Emergency medical personnel responded to evaluate the students involved, and officials said all students are safe.

What they're saying:

"The situation was quickly contained, and all students directly involved in the incident have been removed from campus pending further investigation and disciplinary processes," Cara Frattasi, chief of staff for Purpose Built Schools Atlanta, said in a statement.

Earlier Thursday, a spokesperson for Atlanta Public Schools described the incident as "a simple school fight between two students."

School officials said they are continuing to work with district and school safety personnel while communicating directly with families about the incident.