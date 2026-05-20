Woman stabbed in back while eating at DeKalb County restaurant

The Brief A woman was stabbed and wounded during a random knife attack on Tuesday afternoon while she was eating lunch outside a popular Decatur restaurant. DeKalb County police arrested Walter Scrutchings of Lithonia for the stabbing. The victim went to a neighboring business to call for help and is expected to recover.



Lunchtime dining turned into mayhem when a man stabbed a woman in the back while eating at a Decatur restaurant on Tuesday afternoon.

DeKalb County police say it happened around 12:40 p.m. at First Watch restaurant in the 2500 block of Blackmon Drive.

What we know:

Investigators say a woman was eating her lunch when a man walked up to her and plunged a knife once into her back. The victim went to a neighboring business to call for help.

DeKalb County police arrested 22-year-old Walter Scrutchings of Lithonia and charged him with aggravated assault. The victim was taken to a local hospital. Authorities said she is expected to recover from her injuries.

What we don't know:

Police have not released what led up to the attack or what the motive was. It’s still unclear if Scrutchings and the victim knew each other or if the knife attack was entirely random.

What they're saying:

"That is shocking," said Topher Payne, a customer who likes to eat at the restaurant. "It seems like more unthinkable things seem to be more common day after day."

Local resident Charlie Cote said the attack is very disturbing and unusual for the area. "Decatur tends to be a pretty safe community," Cote explained. "I’ve lived here most of my life and I kind of take for granted that it’s a safe, pedestrian-friendly area."

Shopper Alexis Hinton called the attack "unsettling."

Hinton added that she is concerned anywhere she goes these days because violence is happening in too many different areas very often. She stated that she will be more vigilant, alert, and on the lookout when she is by herself.