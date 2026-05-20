LIVE BLOG | Atlanta flash flood warning: Heavy rain floods metro streets

The Brief A flash flood warning has been issued by the National Weather Service after slow-moving thunderstorms began dumping heavy rain across the metro Atlanta on Wednesday. FOX 5 Storm Team Meteorologist Jonathan Stacey reported that some stationary storm cells are producing intense lightning and pouring down rain in sheets. Forecasters warned that rainfall rates could hit up to 2 inches in 30 minutes, threatening low-lying urban sectors.



A Flash Flood Warning is in effect for central DeKalb and eastern Fulton counties through 11:15 p.m.

Timeline:

Here are the latest headlines:

7:15 p.m. - The City of Atlanta released the following statement regarding the flash flooding on Wednesday afternoon:

"The Administration is aware of flooding occurring across parts of the city as a result of heavy rainfall and changing weather conditions. City teams are actively monitoring conditions, responding to affected areas, and coordinating across departments to address roadway hazards, drainage concerns, and any public safety needs.

"We are also working closely with the Georgia Department of Transportation to monitor traffic conditions and roadway impacts across the region. Residents are encouraged to check real-time traffic updates by calling 511 before traveling.

"This incident is also being monitored from the City’s new Integrated Command Center (ICC), which allows agencies to coordinate resources, monitor conditions in real time and support rapid response efforts across the city.

"Residents should call GDOT at 511 to report issues on highways and state routes, which are maintained by the State.

"Residents are encouraged to avoid driving through standing water, use caution while traveling, and report non-emergency issues through ATL311. In the event of an emergency, residents should call 911.

"We will continue to provide updates as conditions develop and appreciate the public’s patience and cooperation as crews work to respond safely and efficiently."

6:54 p.m. – A strong thunderstorm will impact Franklin and southwestern Hart counties through 7:30 p.m. The FOX 5 Storm Team was tracking a strong thunderstorm 5 miles southwest of Carnesville, moving northeast at 25 mph. Expect wind gusts up to 40 mph and half inch hail.

6:49 p.m. — A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern Towns and northeastern Union Counties through 7:15 p.m. A strong thunderstorm was over Blairsville. This storm was nearly stationary. Hazards includes winds of up to 40 mph wind, frequent cloud to ground lightning and heavy rain.

6:25 p.m. — A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Banks, northeastern Jackson and northwestern Madison Counties through 7 p.m. A strong thunderstorm was over Commerce, moving northeast at 15 mph. Hazards include winds of up to 40 mph, frequent cloud to ground lightning and heavy rain.

6:23 p.m. — Some of the floodwaters have receded as the thunderstorm responsible has moved on, but the warning remains in place through 11:15 p.m.

6:10 p.m. — According to the Atlanta Fire Rescue Department, crews have responded to the Downtown Connector near West Peachtree Street NE for reports of multiple vehicles stranded in floodwater. Crews encountered four vehicles impacted by rising water, with one vehicle partially submerged up to the window level. All occupants had safely exited their vehicles prior to firefighter operations. Firefighters assessed conditions, confirmed no water rescues were needed, and monitored the scene as roadway impacts remained in place. No injuries were reported.

5:52 p.m. — FLASH FLOOD WARNING - Atlanta, Midtown, Grant Park, Druid Hills, Virginia Highland, Little Five Points, West End, Kirkwood and nearby areas are under a Flash Flood Warning until 11:15 PM. Do not drive through flooded roads. Turn around, don’t drown.

5:50 p.m. — Video shared with FOX 5 Atlanta shows water flooding I-75/85 near North Peachtree Street on Wednesday afternoon.

5:32 p.m. — Video from Georgia Department of Transportation cameras show cars trying to travel through floodwaters along I-75 at Baker Street. Eventually, the water rose to high for cars to pass, but one driver got stuck, got on top of their car before someone walked over to help them to the side of the roadway.

5:16 p.m. — FOX 5 Live VIPIR indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 1.5 inches of rain have fallen. The expected rainfall rate is 1 to 2 inches in 30 minutes. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly.

5:10 p.m. A loud storm on the west side of the city right now. Remember as summer begins, if you head thunder, you are close enough to be stuck by lightning.

4:49 p.m. — A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of west central DeKalb, south central Cobb, east central Douglas and south central Fulton Counties. The strong thunderstorm was over West End, or over Atlanta. This storm was nearly stationary.

Heavy Atlanta rainstorms

What we know:

The National Weather Service issued the flash flood warning at 5:16 p.m. on Wednesday, and it remains in effect until 11:15 p.m.

FOX 5 Live VIPIR showed thunderstorms moving across the region after already dropping between 1 and 1.5 inches of water. FOX 5 meteorologist Jonathan Stacey stated that the slow-moving storm cells are stuck and festering in place, producing significant electricity and pouring down in sheets. The expected rainfall rate is 1 to 2 inches within a 30-minute window. Heavy storm action is also stretching across the top end of the perimeter near Sandy Springs, Dunwoody, Hall County, and Carroll County.

Flood risk factors

What we don't know:

While widespread regional flooding is not expected, it remains unclear exactly how hard the drainage networks in downtown and midtown will be overwhelmed as the rain continues.

Specific local impacts

By the numbers:

Radar estimates show that if stationary cells remain in place for a full hour, up to 6 inches of total localized rainfall could accumulate.

Traveling safely tonight

What's next:

The heavy storm activity will continue over the next couple of hours and is expected to persist for the next few days.

Drivers are urged to turn around instead of trying to move through flooded roads, as most flood-related fatalities occur inside vehicles. Neighbors who see flooding should safely report it to local emergency services or law enforcement.