Acworth man charged in elderly exploitation case involving relative

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The Brief Acworth Police Department arrested a 26-year-old man accused of exploiting and isolating an elderly victim from his family. Investigators said the suspect used the victim’s vehicles, financial resources and debit card without permission. The suspect faces multiple felony charges, including trafficking of an elderly person and financial transaction card forgery.



An Acworth Police Department investigation into a missing person case led to the arrest of a 26-year-old man accused of exploiting and isolating an elderly victim from his family.

What we know:

Police said officers initially responded March 1 to a welfare check for Rodney Treece after relatives reported him missing. During the investigation, detectives learned the suspect, identified as Tyler Washington of Acworth, had allegedly isolated Treece from family members.

Authorities said investigators later discovered Washington had moved the victim and used his vehicles and financial resources without consent. Detectives also accused Washington of making numerous unauthorized transactions using the victim’s debit card.

Washington is charged with two counts of financial transaction card forgery, exploitation of a disabled or elderly person and trafficking of a disabled adult or elderly person.

Police said Washington is being held without bond at the Cobb County Adult Detention Center.

Local perspective:

The investigation remains ongoing. Detectives are asking anyone with information related to the case to contact the Acworth Police Department.