Former Athens officer, 2 others arrested in child abuse case

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The Brief The Georgia Bureau of Investigation arrested three people, including a former Athens-Clarke County police investigator, in a child abuse investigation in Franklin County. Authorities charged 18-year-old Chasen Gipson with attempted creation of child sexual abuse material, invasion of privacy and child molestation. Former Athens-Clarke County Police Department investigator William Gipson was fired after his arrest and faces charges including tampering with evidence and cruelty to children.



The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has arrested three people, including a former Athens-Clarke County Police Department investigator, in connection with a child abuse investigation in northeast Georgia.

What we know:

Agents arrested Chasen Gipson, 18, Wendi Gipson, 54, and William Gipson, 52, all of Carnesville, according to the GBI.

Investigators said Chasen Gipson is charged with attempted creation of child sexual abuse material, invasion of privacy and child molestation. Wendi Gipson was charged with second-degree cruelty to children, while William Gipson faces charges of tampering with evidence and second-degree cruelty to children.

The GBI said William Gipson was employed as an investigator with the Athens-Clarke County Police Department but was terminated following his arrest.

The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office requested GBI assistance on May 11 in connection with a child abuse investigation. The investigation led to the arrests Monday.

All three suspects were booked into the Franklin County Jail.

Authorities said the investigation remains active and ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the GBI Regional Investigative Office in Athens.

What's next:

Once the investigation is complete, the case will be turned over to the Northern Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office for prosecution.