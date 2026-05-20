5 people injured during boat explosion at Lake Lanier

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The Brief Five people were injured after a boat explosion May 16 on Lake Lanier in Hall County. Game wardens said the explosion happened after the vessel’s hull blower was not activated before the boat was started. One person was thrown into the water during the blast and rescued by witnesses nearby.



Five people were injured May 16 after a boat explosion on Lake Lanier, according to Georgia Department of Natural Resources game wardens.

What we know:

Officials said game wardens assigned to Lake Lanier were notified by Georgia State Patrol dispatch just before 8 p.m. about a boat fire with injuries in Land Shark Cove.

When officers arrived, paramedics were already treating several people for what authorities described as non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators said interviews with the boat owner, victims and witnesses determined the vessel’s hull blower had not been activated before the boat was started. Authorities said a flash explosion then occurred inside the hull.

One victim was thrown into the water during the explosion and was pulled from the lake by witnesses at the scene.

What they're saying:

Officials said five people were transported to Northeast Georgia Medical Center in Gainesville for additional treatment.

The incident remains under investigation.