Georgia Gang panelists break down primary results

The Brief Political panelists on The Georgia Gang discussed the impact of outsider candidates, Donald Trump’s influence and major runoff races following Georgia’s primary election. Republican commentator Phil Kent said public safety and law enforcement are expected to become central issues in the governor’s race, while Democratic strategist Molita Easter highlighted economic concerns and voter fatigue with heavy campaign spending. The panel also weighed in on lieutenant governor, congressional and Public Service Commission races, along with the strength of Democratic challengers heading into November.



Political analysts on Georgia Gang offered differing perspectives Wednesday morning as they broke down the results of Georgia’s primary elections and looked ahead to several high-profile runoff races.

RELATED: Georgia Primary Election: The winners, the losers, the runoffs

Outsider candidates can sometimes succeed

Republican commentator Phil Kent said outsider candidates can sometimes succeed with the right messaging and turnout strategy, but noted campaign money and voter mobilization remain critical factors in statewide races. Kent pointed to President Donald Trump’s influence in Republican politics, highlighting the strong showing by Trump-endorsed gubernatorial candidate Burt Jones despite heavy spending against him.

Democratic strategist Molita Easter said Democratic Sen. Jon Ossoff enters the general election with what she described as a strong record, while characterizing Republican Senate contenders Derek Dooley and Mike Collins as closely aligned with Trump. Easter also cited concerns about inflation, healthcare costs and the war overseas as issues affecting voters statewide.

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Political advertising during primary campaign

The panel also discussed the expensive Republican governor’s race and the volume of political advertising seen during the primary campaign. Easter questioned whether voters could become fatigued by constant campaign ads and major spending, while Kent argued Republican turnout patterns continue to favor candidates with strong support north of Interstate 20.

Kent said he believes public safety and law enforcement will become major issues in the fall gubernatorial campaign involving former Keisha Lance Bottoms. He criticized Bottoms’ handling of unrest in Atlanta during 2020 and questioned how that record would affect her statewide campaign.

Easter responded that candidates are not obligated to seek reelection and defended Bottoms’ decision not to pursue a second term as mayor of Atlanta. She also argued Bottoms benefited from strong name recognition during the Democratic primary and suggested some Republican voters may have crossed over to vote in the Democratic contest. Kent said he did not believe crossover voting significantly impacted the outcome.

Surprised by John F. Kennedy

The analysts also weighed in on the lieutenant governor’s race. Kent said he was surprised state Sen. John F. Kennedy advanced to a Republican runoff with state Sen. Greg Dolezal and suggested Kennedy’s name recognition may have helped him. Easter said she is closely watching the Democratic runoff between Josh McLaurin and Nabilah Islam Parkes, noting McLaurin’s debate experience could become a factor in the race.

Additional surprises

During a separate discussion about down-ballot races, Kent said the Public Service Commission contests and Secretary of State race produced several surprises, including Vernon Jones advancing to a Republican runoff for Secretary of State. He also described Brian Strickland’s attorney general primary performance as decisive.

Competitive Democrats

Easter highlighted several Democratic congressional candidates she believes could be competitive in November, including Mara Keller and Caitlyn Gaggan. She argued some Republican-held districts may become more competitive despite President Trump carrying those areas in previous elections.