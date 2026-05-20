Georgia Primary Election: The winners, the losers, the runoffs

The Brief Former Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms secured the Democratic nomination for Georgia governor, avoiding a runoff and advancing directly to the November election. Republican candidates Burt Jones and Rick Jackson advanced to a June 16 runoff after neither won a majority in the GOP gubernatorial primary. Georgia’s closely watched U.S. Senate Republican primary also heads to a runoff between Mike Collins and Derek Dooley to determine who will challenge Democratic Sen. Jon Ossoff in November.



Former Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms officially became the Democratic nominee for Georgia governor Tuesday night after winning enough support to avoid a primary runoff, while Republicans face a heated month-long battle to determine who will represent the party in November.

RELATED: Keisha Lance Bottoms wins Georgia Democratic primary in governor race

Bottoms now heads directly into the general election campaign and said she plans to focus on opposing Trump and contrasting herself with whichever Republican candidate emerges from the runoff.

On the Republican side, Burt Jones and businessman Rick Jackson advanced to a June 16 runoff after neither candidate secured a majority of the vote in the GOP primary. Early voting for the runoff begins June 8.

PREVIOUS: Georgia Primary Election Live Blog

The contest between Jones and Jackson is expected to become increasingly combative over the next several weeks after both candidates traded sharp attacks election night.

Jones, who highlighted his endorsement from President Donald Trump, described himself as a "workhorse" candidate and accused Jackson of trying to "buy the election." Jackson, meanwhile, criticized Jones as a career politician and argued he represented an outsider alternative.

"We’ve had over a hundred million dollars spent against us," Jones said. "Most of them are attack ads on myself, my family, just whatever they could make up."

Jackson pushed back during his remarks, saying, "I think it’s safe to say we shook up the career politicians and insiders to their core."

RELATED: Burt Jones, Rick Jackson advance to Georgia Republican primary runoff for governor

On Wednesday morning, Burt Jones formally challenged opponent Rick Jackson to a televised debate ahead of the June 16 election.

Jones, who has been endorsed by President Donald Trump, accused Jackson of avoiding direct scrutiny from voters and criticized his business and political record. The Jones campaign argued Georgia voters deserve to hear directly from both candidates in at least one televised debate before runoff voting concludes and said it is prepared to coordinate a date and location with media outlets across the state.

As of this writing, Jackson has not responded to the challenge.

Republican U.S. Senate (Republican)

The state’s Republican U.S. Senate primary also failed to produce a winner outright, setting up another runoff election between Mike Collins and Derek Dooley. With 99% of precincts reporting, Collins led with about 41% of the vote, while Dooley received roughly 30%.

RELATED: Mike Collins, Derek Dooley advance to GOP runoff for Georgia U.S. Senate seat

Dooley, a lawyer and former football coach making his first run for public office, said his status as a political outsider gives him momentum heading into the runoff campaign. Collins pointed to his congressional record and conservative credentials as reasons Republican voters should support him.

The winner of the runoff will face Democratic Sen. Jon Ossoff, who is seeking re-election and is currently the only Democratic senator nationwide running for another term this year.

Ossoff’s campaign released a statement criticizing the Republican field, saying the candidates would "limp into a month-long race to the bottom that will surely leave both broke and unelectable."

Several other statewide and congressional races also remained unsettled Tuesday night.

Lieutenant Governor (Democrat)

Democrats Josh McLaurin and Nabilah Islam Parkes advanced to a runoff in the lieutenant governor’s race, while Republican state Sen. John F. Kennedy moved into a GOP runoff against state Sen. Greg Dolezal.

RELATED: Georgia Lt. Gov. election: Both parties head to June 16 primary runoffs

In Georgia’s 13th Congressional District, Democratic state Rep. Jasmine Clark won the nomination to succeed the late Rep. David Scott, who died in April while seeking another term. Republican Jonathan Chavez ran unopposed for his party’s nomination.

Results in other races

What we know:

Additional statewide and down-ballot races across Georgia also produced several key victories and runoff matchups Tuesday night.

Attorney General

State Rep. Tanya Miller overwhelmingly won the Democratic nomination for attorney general, defeating former House Minority Leader Bob Trammell. Miller is expected to face Republican state Sen. Brian Strickland in the general election after Strickland built a sizable lead over longtime state Sen. Bill Cowsert in the GOP primary.

Lieutenant Governor (Republican)

Republicans were also forced into runoffs in several major statewide races. In the lieutenant governor’s race, state Sen. John F. Kennedy led the field with about 27% of the vote, followed by state Sen. Greg Dolezal with roughly 23%, sending both candidates to a June runoff.

Secretary of State

In the Republican secretary of state race, Tim Fleming and Vernon Jones advanced after no candidate secured a majority.

Dana Barrett and Penny Brown Reynolds will face off for the Democrat nomination.

Congressional races

Georgia’s congressional races also saw a mix of incumbents cruising to victory and competitive runoff contests emerging. In the Democratic primary for the 1st Congressional District, Joyce Griggs and A. Hollowell advanced to a runoff election. Democratic incumbents including Nikema Williams in the 5th District and Lucy McBath in the 6th District easily secured their nominations, while Rep. Sanford Bishop ran unopposed in the 2nd District.

On the Republican side, Jim Kingston won the GOP primary in Georgia’s 1st Congressional District, while Kevin Martin captured the Republican nomination in the 6th District. Several other Republican congressional candidates, including Brian Jack in the 3rd District, advanced without opposition.

Georgia General Assembly

Dozens of races for the Georgia General Assembly were also decided Tuesday night, though many incumbents and challengers ran unopposed. Among the more competitive Democratic state House races, Stacey Evans won in District 57, Esther Panitch secured victory in District 51, and Betsy Holland won in District 54. Multiple Democratic legislative contests are headed to runoffs, including races in House Districts 58, 62, 68 and 117, along with the Democratic primary for State Senate District 7 between Ruwa Romman and Rahul Garabadu.

State Supreme Court

Georgia voters also decided several state Supreme Court races. Incumbent Justice Charles Bethel narrowly defeated challenger Miracle Rankin with just over 51% of the vote, while incumbent Justice Sarah Hawkins Warren won reelection comfortably over Jen Auer Jordan. Justice Ben Land retained his seat after running unopposed.

Labor Commissioner

Republican Barbara Rivera Hoolmes ran unopposed. Democrats Nikki Porcher and Michele Sanchez are headed toward a runoff.

Agriculture Commissioner

Democrat Katherine Juhan-Arnold will face Republican and incumbent Tyler Harper in November.

Insurance Commissioner

Democrats Keisha Sean Waites and DeAndre Mathis will face off during the runoff and Republican incumbent John King was unopposed.

Public Service Commission

Georgia voters also weighed in on Public Service Commission races Tuesday.

In District 3, Democratic incumbent Peter Hubbard ran unopposed as he seeks a full term after defeating Republican incumbent Fitz Johnson last November. On the Republican side, Johnson was locked in a close primary battle with Brandon Martin early Wednesday morning. In the District 5 race, Sheila Edwards won the Democratic primary, while the three-way Republican contest remained too close to call.

Fulton County Commission Chairman

Another closely watched local race was unfolding in Atlanta for chair of the Fulton County Commission. As of Wednesday morning, Mo Ivory was leading the race with about 40% of the vote, while incumbent Robert Pitts trailed with roughly 35%, triggering a runoff.

Schools Superintendent

In the race for superintendent, it appears Republican incumbent Richard Woods and Fred "Bubba" Longgreat are headed towards a runoff.

Three Democrats put their hats in the ring for the position, with Lydia Powell appearing to come out on top with a little over the necessary 50%.

NOTE: Results are not final until they have been certified by the State of Georgia and above information is subject to change.