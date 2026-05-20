Georgia Lt. Gov. election: Both parties head to June 16 primary runoffs

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The Brief Josh McLaurin and Nabilah Parkes advanced to a Democratic Georgia Lieutenant Governor runoff election on Tuesday, with McLaurin securing more votes. The Republican primary is also headed to a runoff, with candidate John F. Kennedy advancing while his opponent remains undetermined. Both political parties will settle their nominees in the upcoming primary runoff election scheduled for June 16.



The Georgia Lieutenant Governor runoff election matchups began taking shape Tuesday night as primary election results forced both major political parties into a second round of voting. Candidates from both sides are pivoting to a June 16 runoff election.

Democratic primary vote results

What we know:

Democratic candidate Josh McLaurin secured the most votes in Tuesday's primary election, finishing ahead of Nabilah Parkes. Because no candidate secured a majority, both McLaurin and Parkes advanced to the June 16 runoff election.

Parkes, a Duluth resident who lives with her husband Bryan and three children, released a statement stating that Georgians showed up in huge numbers because they are sick and tired of the status quo.

Republican runoff opponent undetermined

What we don't know:

On the GOP side, the race will also head into a runoff election, but election officials have not yet determined who will run against Republican front-runner John F. Kennedy.

John F. Kennedy

Complete vote totals and the final percentages for both the Democratic and Republican fields were not officially locked in on Tuesday night.

What's next:

The eventual primary winners will face off in November to determine Georgia's next lieutenant governor. In her legislative career.