Georgia Lt. Gov. election: Both parties head to June 16 primary runoffs
ATLANTA - The Georgia Lieutenant Governor runoff election matchups began taking shape Tuesday night as primary election results forced both major political parties into a second round of voting. Candidates from both sides are pivoting to a June 16 runoff election.
Democratic primary vote results
What we know:
Democratic candidate Josh McLaurin secured the most votes in Tuesday's primary election, finishing ahead of Nabilah Parkes. Because no candidate secured a majority, both McLaurin and Parkes advanced to the June 16 runoff election.
Parkes, a Duluth resident who lives with her husband Bryan and three children, released a statement stating that Georgians showed up in huge numbers because they are sick and tired of the status quo.
Republican runoff opponent undetermined
What we don't know:
On the GOP side, the race will also head into a runoff election, but election officials have not yet determined who will run against Republican front-runner John F. Kennedy.
John F. Kennedy
Complete vote totals and the final percentages for both the Democratic and Republican fields were not officially locked in on Tuesday night.
What's next:
The eventual primary winners will face off in November to determine Georgia's next lieutenant governor. In her legislative career.
The Source: The information in this story was gathered from campaign press releases sent by Democratic candidate Nabilah Parkes and Republican candidate John F. Kennedy, who explained their positions heading into the June 16 runoff election. Race results were also used for this article.