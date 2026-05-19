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Morgan Falls Overlook Park in Sandy Springs closed for investigation

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published  May 19, 2026 11:56am EDT
Sandy Springs
FOX 5 Atlanta
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The Brief

    • Morgan Falls Overlook Park in Sandy Springs is closed due to an active police investigation.
    • Police are asking the public to avoid the area near Morgan Falls Road.
    • Authorities have not released details about the investigation.

SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. - Sandy Springs Police Department said Morgan Falls Overlook Park is closed Tuesday because of an active police investigation.

What we know:

Officials said the park, located at 200 Morgan Falls Road, is currently shut down while officers investigate.

Police are asking the public to avoid the area until further notice.

Authorities have not released information about what prompted the investigation.

The Source

  • Information for above story came from a post on social media by Sandy Springs Police Department. 

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